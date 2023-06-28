Cliftonville rocked by Crusaders, while Glentoran edge thriller with Linfield

Amy McGivern was on target for Crusaders in their victory over Cliftonville

Crusaders Strikers have blown the Sports Direct Women’s title race wide open with a stunning north Belfast derby win over Cliftonville Ladies.

The Crues inflicted a first defeat of the season on the defending champions, scoring three times in the first half to secure a 3-1 victory.

That has allowed Glentoran Women to move six points clear at the top — albeit with a game more played — after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Linfield Ladies.

Just three points now separate second and fourth after Sion Swifts defeated Mid Ulster Ladies 3-0.

After losing three in a row in the League and seeing their place in the top half under threat, the Crues stunned their rivals when Mairead McCann opened the scoring after only 12 minutes.

Darcy McNeill netted a penalty on 20 minutes after a foul by Yasmin White and things got even worse for the shocked Reds on the stroke of half-time when Amy McGivern struck Crusaders’ third.

Louise McDaniel pulled one back early in the second half.

Two goals from Joely Andrews book-ended a whirlwind Big Two encounter at Midgley Park.

After she gave the Glens a 16th-minute advantage, Linfield hit back immediately through Rhyleigh Marks and the Blues were ahead on 20 minutes thanks to Sienna Leckey.

The game then turned minutes before half-time. Leckey, who had already been booked, was sent off and Kerry Beattie levelled from the penalty spot.

With the numerical advantage, Andrews hit Glentoran’s winner nine minutes into the second half.

Three second-half goals saw Sion Swifts move level with Linfield in fourth place.

Teegan Lynch made the breakthrough on 49 minutes before Zoe McGlynn doubled the lead on the hour mark and Lauren Haynes sealed the win midway through the second half.

Lisburn Ladies saw off a fightback by Derry City to win 5-2 at the Brandywell.

Jemma White scored on 11 minutes and Michelle McDaid made it 2-0 on the half-hour mark after an initial penalty miss and Morgan Shannon netted a third shortly after the break.

Bria McGilloway and Ellie Redden scored within a minute of each other to give Derry hope, but Stacey Murdough and a second from White ensured there would be no late comeback.

It was the Stacey Stothers show in the first half of a dramatic derby between Ballymena United Women and Larne Women as the Sky Blues surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2.

The midfielder scored the opening goal after 16 minutes, but it was a three-minute period later that saw her go quickly from heroine to villain.

She picked up a yellow card in the 32nd minute before scoring a second two minutes later, only to then be shown a second yellow.

A penalty from Amanda Norton on 68 minutes and a strike from Sasha Clare two minute later brought Larne level.