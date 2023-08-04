Cliftonville: Ronan Doherty adjusts to life without Paddy McLaughlin

Alongside the traditional questions and uncertainties that surround a managerial appointment at any club, the 27-year-old is also entering into his first season of Irish League football without Paddy McLaughlin as his boss.

Snapped up from Ulster Senior League side Cockhill Celtic, Doherty impressed on the books at Institute before McLaughlin made him one of his top targets when he made the move from the Drumahoe outfit to Solitude in 2019.

With Jim Magilton now at the helm in north Belfast, Doherty reveals he was apprehensive in the lead up to pre-season training but says he’s more than happy with how things are going under the former Northern Ireland international.

“It’s been a strange one for me because obviously I’d worked with Paddy for so long at a couple of clubs and have always got on brilliantly with him, so there was a bit of nervousness there from my point of view,” he explains.

“But it’s part and parcel of football that players and managers come and go, you work with different people at different clubs and when someone new comes in, it’s all about taking their ideas on board and putting their ideas into practice out on the pitch.

“We’ve only been training for a month or so but I couldn’t be happier. The entire management team are trying to get their philosophy across and we’re listening to every word, trying to take in as much as we can and bringing that into our game.”

As a classy midfield rover with an eye for a pass, Doherty acknowledges there are few better for him to learn from than Magilton, who played at the top level for a number of clubs in the English Premier League as well as enjoying more than half-a-century of international outings.

“Jim’s a very calm talker and you can tell he knows what he’s talking about because he’s been there and done it all himself,” adds the Carndonagh man.

“Obviously you want to play your own game the best that you can but, as a midfielder, it’s definitely an advantage for me to work with someone like Jim. He’s the sort of person you should want to learn from and I feel like I’ve been doing that already, even in the short time he’s been at the club.

“Other players will tell you the same. It doesn’t matter how old you are or how long you’ve played the game, you’re never too old or too experienced to learn something new and I think everybody would say they’ve definitely picked things up from Jim and the rest of the management team that they hadn’t been doing before.

“A whole new staff coming in is always going to be a big change so you try to get on top of that by making sure you listen to what you’re being told because that makes everything else so much easier.

“A new manager will have a different outlook and fresh ideas but I think the longer pre-season has gone on, you can really start to see the new philosophy catching on with us.”

A sluggish finish to last season has led to low expectations among many about what the Reds can achieve in the campaign ahead.

Having dropped out of the title mix, the Solitude side never fully recovered from their shock Irish Cup exit at the hands of Dungannon Swifts and limped along before the curtain came down with an off-colour display in May’s European Play-Off Final defeat to Glentoran.

While admitting things tailed off disappointingly, Doherty prefers instead to cite the positives of the 2022/23 campaign as a reason for optimism.

“I think we’re in a similar situation to where we were two years ago,” he explains.

“I don’t think anybody expected anything of Cliftonville going into that season and we ended up missing out on the League title by a point.

“There were higher expectations last season and we actually did well for the most part but we just ran out of steam in the last couple of months. I think people look at how we ended the season and think that’s just the way Cliftonville are and that’s how we play, but what we did before that shows what we’re capable of.

“We had good runs of form, beat a lot of top teams and played really well, but a lot of it caught up with us towards the end. Maybe bar a couple of players in and out, we still pretty much have the same squad that had done well at the start, so I’d be confident we can be much better than we were in the last couple of months of last season.

“Being in Europe meant we didn’t really get much of a break. We were straight back in a few weeks after the season ended and we don’t have a squad the size as a lot of the full-time teams, so there were big demands on us when you look at how many matches we played.

“Maybe it’s a positive that nobody’s really talking about us having a good season this year but I feel like we’ve had a good break this summer and everybody’s refreshed and ready to go again.”