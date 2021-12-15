Cliftonville showed professional potential in reaching League Cup final, claims Paddy McLaughlin

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin has hailed his side’s professionalism in reaching the BetMcLean League Cup final after beating Ballymena United in Tuesday’s semi-final at Solitude.

Ryan Curran’s double and Joe Gormley’s second-half strike saw the Reds into the decider, where they will take on Coleraine, after a 3-0 victory over the Sky Blues on home turf.

It was a comfortable performance from the league leaders, with goalkeeper Luke McNicholas rarely threatened, and when they were given chances at the other end their lethal forward corps were clinical.

The boss was thrilled with how his side approached the game and agreed that there were plenty of things to be pleased about even beyond the result.

“It was a really professional, accomplished performance. From the first whistle to the last, I thought the boys were excellent, they carried out their jobs brilliantly,” praised the Solitude chief.

"We controlled a lot of the game in the middle of the park and up top, there was real life about us there. We looked threatening every time we went forward. We got a clean sheet as well and I’m hard on the boys about conceding soft goals, so I’m delighted with the clean sheet.”

“They were happy to let us have a lot of the ball early on and you could see they’d obviously planned on catching us on the counter-attack because any time our own attack broke down, they got at us in numbers.

"We had to be aware of that but I think when we got the first goal, it settled us down and gave us a wee bit more confidence to be more adventurous – and when we play like that, you see what happens.”

McLaughlin also praised the impact of the supporters and dedicated their final appearance – where they will aim to dethrone the reigning champion Bannsiders – to them.

“I’ve got to mention the fans, they were superb again. It’s great to give them a final because they deserve it and I’m sure they’re really looking forward to it,” added the manager.

"Whenever the game went flat, the fans raised the noise levels a couple of notches and the players responded to it, so hopefully they’ll do the same again on Saturday.”