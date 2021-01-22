Cliftonville star Joe Gormley suffers broken elbow while Glenavon defender undergoes surgery

Cliftonville goal hero Joe Gormley is set for an extended spell out after suffering a broken elbow in training on Thursday evening.

The 31-year-old hasn't been in his usual barn-storming form this season, having netted only two Danske Bank Premiership goals in 12 games this term.

It's a far cry from the previous three seasons since his return from England, when Gormley scored a combined total of 65 league goals.

Nonetheless, the Reds will feel his absence as the club looks to improve their run of two wins from their last nine league outings.

That has left Cliftonville fifth in the Danske Bank Premiership table ahead of Saturday's return from the self-imposed two-week break.

"Cliftonville Football Club extends best wishes to Joe Gormley, who sustained a serious injury during last night’s training session at Solitude," read a club statement.

"The 31-year-old suffered a broken elbow and, as he faces up to a lengthy spell on the sidelines, everyone at Solitude naturally hopes for a full and speedy recuperation."

Meanwhile, Glenavon have their own injury concerns after defender Calum Birney underwent hip surgery.

“Hopefully, that will cure the problem he has been experiencing,” manager Gary Hamilton told the club website. “All being well he will come through it and recover well, and we’ll see the best of him when he does come back."

Glenavon forward Jordan Jenkins has joined fellow Premiership side Carrick Rangers on loan for the remainder of the season.