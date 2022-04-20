Cliftonville stay right on Linfield's heels in race for Irish Premiership crown with cool victory over Coleraine

Coleraine 1 Cliftonville 2

Cliftonville ensured that the title race will go down to the wire after a 2-1 win against 10-man Coleraine at The Showgrounds.

The game was decided by two first-half goals as Ryan Curran netted from the spot, before Joe Gormley pounced on 36 minutes.

Coleraine were reduced to 10 men on 74 minutes when Jamie Glackin was dismissed for words said to referee Jamie Robinson, but to their credit the hosts halved the deficit when Eoin Bradley struck with five minutes remaining.

Despite having to endure a grandstand finish, Cliftonville saw the game out to remain a point behind leaders Linfield.

The Bannsiders settled the quicker of the two sides and threatened after just 31 seconds but Matthew Shevlin couldn’t convert Josh Carson’s cross, before Stephen O’Donnell headed over the crossbar from Glackin’s delivery into the box.

On 10 minutes, the visitors had their first sight of goal when Ryan Curran sent a half-volley over the crossbar but the marksman wouldn’t have to wait long to make the breakthrough.

A penalty was awarded to the visitors after Jamie McDonagh was adjudged to have been brought down by Rodney Brown, with Curran making no mistake from 12 yards.

Coleraine — who had only one win from their last 10 games heading into the contest — tried to find an instant response but Curtis Allen fired over from 25 yards.

However, the Reds struck again on 36 minutes when a tremendous ball by Rory Hale sent Gormley through on goal. The striker made no mistake as he calmly swept past Gareth Deane for his 24th goal of the campaign.

Oran Kearney’s men knew they needed to draw first blood in the second half if they were to get a route back into the contest and that wish almost came true on 58 minutes.

A well-worked passage of play involving Bradley, Patrick Kelly, Glackin and Brown resulted in the defender’s cut back finding Stephen Lowry, and his drive was expertly tipped over the bar by Luke McNicholas.

With a quarter of an hour remaining, Glackin received his marching orders by Robinson for something said to the official.

Despite that setback, Coleraine set up an interesting finish when the ball was given to Bradley inside the box, and the veteran striker saw off the attention of Colin Coates before cleverly lobbing the ball over McNicholas.

In truth, Kearney’s men never looked like finding an equaliser with O’Donnell having to be alert at the other end to divert Levi Ives’ header over the crossbar.

A job well done for Paddy McLaughlin’s side, who now have now at least confirmed European football for next season.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, Brown, Jarvis, Lowry, Carson (K. McLaughlin 89), O’Donnell, Glackin, Allen (J. McLaughlin 60), Kelly, Shevlin (Bradley 51).

Subs not used: Gallagher (GK), Mullan, Tosh, Elliot.

CLIFTONVILLE: McNicholas, Ives, Hale (C. Curran 65 ), R. Curran, McDonagh, Addis, Doherty, Gormley (O’Neill 78) Turner, Gallagher, Coates.

Subs not used: McKenna (GK), McDermott, Harney, Donnelly, Kearns.

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Portadown)

Man of the match: Jonathan Addis

Match rating: 7/10