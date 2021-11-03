Cliftonville stretch lead at top of Irish Premiership as Linfield are in eleven heaven in League Cup

Leaders Cliftonville sink Ports, Linfield savour goal feast, Larne and Glens draw

The goals flew in across three competitions last night as Danske Bank Premiership leaders Cliftonville hit Portadown for four, Larne and Glentoran played out a 1-1 draw and Linfield smashed 11 past PSNI in the BetMcLean League Cup.

In another League Cup third round tie, Premier Intermediate side Limavady United overcame Dungannon Swifts 3-2 while defences were also exposed in the County Antrim Shield as Crusaders were held 2-2 at Ballyclare Comrades before the Championship side won the shoot-out 6-5.

At Solitude, league leaders Cliftonville led the Ports 3-0 at the break following Joe Gormley’s double and a Paul Finnegan own goal, though the former will claim he netted a hat-trick. Ryan Curran added a fourth from the penalty spot after Gormley was hauled down by Greg Hall.

The result sees Paddy McLaughlin’s men go four points clear at the top while the Ports have lost their last nine games against the Reds at Solitude.

In last night’s other big Premiership battle at Inver Park, John Herron headed the opener against his former club but Jay Donnelly slotted in a second-half leveller. In the League Cup, Linfield were in ruthless mode, thrashing PSNI 11-0 at Windsor Park.

The Blues were 7-0 ahead by the 38th minute with Callum Marshall opening his account for the club and the goals kept coming through Michael Newberry, Billy Chadwick (2), captain Jamie Mulgrew, Andrew Clarke and Jordan Stewart.

After the break, Newberry grabbed his second, Chadwick completed his hat-trick and further goals from Ahmed Salam and Christy Manzinga powered David Healy’s rampant side into a last-eight date with Ballymena United next Tuesday.

Although it was a goal feast for the hosts, the result still fell short of Linfield’s record win, a 14-0 victory back in the 1890s.

In the other third round Cup tie, Limavady United defeated Premiership side Dungannon Swifts 3-2 with Alex Pomeroy’s penalty proving decisive. Their prize is an away trip to Warrenpoint Town in the quarter-finals.

Crusaders fought back from 2-0 down to take the Shield tie at Ballyclare Comrades to spot-kicks but the home side went through to the semi-finals.