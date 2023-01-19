Cliftonville striker Joe Gormley ends speculation over future as he signs new two-year contract at Solitude

Cliftonville striker Joe Gormley has ended speculation over his future after agreeing a contract extension with the club until the summer of 2025.

‘The Goal’ has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation over the years as his role has changed with Cliftonville, and he has been linked with moves to Glentoran and Larne during the January transfer window but has rejected those overtures in order to stay with his boyhood club.

One of the greatest goalscorers in Irish League history, let alone Cliftonville’s, Gormley has scored 255 goals in a red jersey in 424 appearances and has broken milestones left, right and centre at Solitude.

The 33-year-old is the club’s leading goalscorer, a record he broke in October 2018 when he bagged his 171st goal for the club, breaking Kevin McGarry’s previous record, and he has since gone on to establish himself as far and away the best forward in Solitude history.

Gormley is also only the eighth player in Cliftonville history to make 400 appearances for the club having made his debut back in 2011, while he also has the most hat-tricks in club history having scored 14, one more than Sid Over.

The former Ulster and NIFWA Footballer of the Year spent one season outside of Northern Ireland in 2015-16 when he signed for Peterborough United, a season which saw him spend the second half of the year on loan at St Johnstone, but he returned to Cliftonville at the end of that spell after becoming “disillusioned with football”.