Cliftonville tipped as ‘miles ahead’ of Glentoran and Linfield in midweek win over Warrenpoint Town

Warrenpoint chief insists he has been more impressed with the Reds than Linfield and Glentoran

Warrenpoint Town boss Barry Gray says that Cliftonville’s performance against his side on Tuesday night blew the Danske Bank Premiership’s other title contenders out of the water.

The Reds may only have won the game 1-0 but, as Gray acknowledged, that was down in no small part to a mesmerising display from young goalkeeper Stephen McMullan, who stopped Paddy McLaughlin’s men going goal crazy in edging to within a point of Linfield and Glentoran at the summit.

Warrenpoint have faced both of the top two in recent months – holding the Blues to a draw at Windsor Park before slipping to a 1-0 reverse against the Glens – and, in saluting the standards Cliftonville reached earlier this week, former Solitude chief Gray also had words of praise for the man who replaced him in the manager’s chair at the club.

“In recent weeks, we’ve gone toe to toe with some of the top sides but, in my opinion, on Tuesday Cliftonville were miles ahead of them,” said Gray. “To come away with a 1-0 defeat was probably the best we could have hoped for on the night.

“Everybody always says to you that if you’re in and around the mix at Christmas then you’re in with a chance. People have to realise that we’re nearly out of February at this point, so are Cliftonville in the title hunt? Of course they are. They’re a point off second spot.

“Outside what the table tells you, I have to be honest, we found it substantially more difficult against them than we have against many of the top teams in the last month or two – and that’s no disrespect to any of the teams we’ve played recently.

“There were large patches of the game that we really struggled to handle and that’s due to the quality that they have and the quality they had on the bench as well.

“They punish you for turnovers of the ball, they put you in situations where they know when you haven’t retained the ball, to hunt you. In the second-half, they sat back a bit and were able to protect the lead very well.”