Cliftonville turn on style to sweep past Ards and net League Cup quarter-final spot

Ards 1-4 Cliftonville

Get in: Cliftonville’s Chris Gallagher (right) celebrates his goal last night with team-mate Kris Lowe

Cliftonville moved into the quarter-finals of the BetMcLean League Cup with a 4-1 win over Ards at Clandeboye Park.

Although the Premiership leaders deserved their victory, the Championship pacesetters gave them a fright when Jamie Glover equalised at the start of the second half, following Jonny Addis’ first-half goal.

But Christopher Gallagher restored the Reds’ lead a minute later with a strike worthy of a bigger stage.

From there, the Reds eased to victory with Ryan Curran and Joe Gormley finding the net.

Pre-match, Ards and Cliftonville shared plenty in common. Both teams lead their respective divisions, and both suffered unexpected defeats on Saturday thanks to patchy performances.

Ards lost 1-0 to Loughgall, while the Reds fell to Ballymena United by the same scoreline.

Despite these similarities, John Bailie and Paddy McLaughlin took very different approaches to this midweek cup game.

Bailie opted to prioritise Friday night’s top-of-the-table Lough 41 Championship clash with Newry City at Clandeboye Park.

Ards ace Patrick Cafolla takes on Aaron Donnelly

He made nine changes from the side that lost at Lakeview on Saturday, with recognised names such as Brian Neeson, Eamon Scannell and Salou Jallow benched.

With a suspension hanging over his head, Kym Nelson was left out of the match day squad entirely.

In contrast, McLaughlin made just three changes from the team that succumbed at the Showgrounds.

For Cliftonville, League Cup glory is an achievable target. It’s also a treasured piece of silverware at Solitude, etched into club history thanks to their four consecutive wins in the previous decade.

There were few chances of note in the first half. In the 23rd minute, Chris Curran dug out a right-flank cross that landed at the feet of namesake Ryan, but the striker’s weak six-yard poke was gladly gathered by young Ards keeper Ethan Carry.

The deadlock was broken in the 32nd minute.

Cliftonville’s Aaron Donnelly’s right-flank cross was met at the back post by defender Addis, who guided his header into the top corner from six yards.

Just before the break, Rory Hale had a glorious chance to double Cliftonville’s lead but he blazed over the bar from the edge of the area.

Soon after, Addis steered a free header from a corner-kick just past the post.

Ards equalised two minutes into the new half with a clever free-kick that was the very definition of a training ground move. Paddy Cafolla fooled the Reds’ wall, ignoring the opportunity to shoot and rolling a pass into the path of Glover.

From an acute angle, the winger drilled the ball into the far corner.

Cliftonville regained the lead less than 60 seconds later when Gallagher swept the ball into the top corner with a curling effort from the edge of the Ards area.

It was a superb strike from the former Glentoran man.

Cliftonville settled the game as a serious contest in the 64th minute when Ryan Curran turned a right-wing cross into the top corner from 10 yards.

Curiously, as a youngster, Curran was a regular at Ards games and often acted as mascot.

His father Paul captained Ards to the First Division title back in 2001.

Substitute Gormley added some garnish in the 83rd minute when he fired the ball into the top corner from just outside the area.

Although it’s the Reds who move into the last-eight, Ards fans also had reason to celebrate.

Star player David McAllister played the final 25 minutes of the match — his first game since he injured his ankle some 14 months ago.

Ards: Carry, Young, Ferrin, O’Hare, Crane (Jallow 66), Calderwood, Cafolla (Murray 66), O’Kane, E. McAllister (D McAllister 66), Glover (78 Dinu), Reynolds (Arthurs 66).

Unused: Neeson, Scannell

Cliftonville: McNicholas, Lowe (Harney 78), A Donnelly, Addis (Foster 85), Gallagher, C Curran (Kearns 78), Hale (McDonagh 61), Doherty, Turner, R Curran, O’Neill (Gormley 61)

Unused: O.Donnelly, Casey,

Referee: Shane McGonigle.