Cliftonville turn on the style for third straight win as Dungannon Swifts scythed apart at Solitude

Cliftonville 4 Dungannon Swifts 2

Cliftonville moved just one point off top spot in the Danske Bank Premiership as four different scorers led them to a 4-2 victory over Dungannon Swifts at Solitude.

Paddy McLaughlin’s side still haven’t hit top form yet this season but they have now racked up three straight wins since their opening day defeat to Coleraine and have tied the Bannsiders and Crusaders for second place, one point behind Glentoran.

James Knowles had put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot but goals from Ronan Hale and Chris Gallagher put the Reds a goal ahead at the interval.

Joe McCready equalised four minutes after the restart for Dungannon, only for Michael Ruddy’s own goal just a minute later to restore Cliftonville’s one-goal lead, and Chris Curran made the result secure with 18 minutes to go.

The Swifts are still looking for their first points of the season after this latest defeat having lost all four of their opening fixtures to start the campaign, but they can take heart from a battling performance.

It was they who pulled ahead just after the 20-minute mark, stunning Solitude when Johnny Addis brought Rhyss Campbell down in the box and Knowles was the one to convert from the spot.

But shortly after the half-hour mark, Hale able to supply the finish with a fine back post volley to tie it up, and then Gallagher struck in the third minute of injury-time to have them ahead at the interval, although his shot took a massive deflection off Knowles on its way in.

It took just four minutes of the second half for McCready to equalise, turning and firing home past Nathan Gartside, but the game was level for only a minute.

It was the unfortunate Ruddy who put it into his own net, trying to clear Ryan Curran’s cross but instead diverting it the opposite direction to put Cliftonville 3-2 up, and namesake Chris put the result beyond doubt in the 72nd minute with the pick of the bunch, finishing low from a tight angle on the right edge of the box.