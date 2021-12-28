Cliftonville vs Crusaders: Chief explains late north Belfast derby call off over Covid cases

Cliftonville and Crusaders had been due to go head to head at Solitude until the game was called off less than four hours before kick-off. Pic: INPHO/Freddie Parkinson

Crusaders chairman Ronnie Millar says he understands fans’ disappointment, but he firmly believes it was the “right decision” to call off the festive derby against Cliftonville at Solitude.

Fans of both clubs expressed their anger and frustration at the late postponement on social media.

News of the call off emerged at around 11.30am yesterday, just a few hours before the 3pm kick off.

The Warrenpoint Town v Dungannon Swifts match at Milltown was also called off yesterday morning.

Crusaders’ previous league game against Glenavon was also postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak but neither club nor the Northern Ireland Football League offered an explanation for this late call-off, leaving fans angry.

Declan McAuley asked: “I think fans are entitled to an explanation as to why this was only called off hours before it was due to kick off.”

Crues chief Millar argued: “It’s an unfortunate decision but it’s the right one in the circumstances.

“We have eight positive cases and 12 people self-isolating so there are 20 players and staff not available.

“Hopefully by Wednesday we will have eight players coming out of isolation. Sporting integrity was important.

“I recognise fans will be disappointed but NIFL had been working on it with us and Cliftonville.

“We have done everything right and if the game had been called off 15 minutes before kick-off it would still have been the right decision. This virus can be deadly and it’s about protecting everyone’s health including all players, the officials and fans.”

Cliftonville stated: “Following discussions with Crusaders and the NI Football League, agreement has been reached to postpone today’s game. We understand that this news has come at short notice and will cause inconvenience for supporters, players and all that have been involved in organising this afternoon’s match.” The Reds added: “All at the Club are deeply disappointed with this morning’s news and ask supporters for their patience and understanding.”