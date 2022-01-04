Cliftonville vs Crusaders: Paddy McLaughlin relying on fan support as Stephen Baxter out to knock Reds ‘off their perch’

The rearranged north Belfast derby will be played tonight after its late postponement on December 27. Pic: INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

When the north Belfast derby between Cliftonville and Crusaders was postponed due to Covid-19 last week, there was an anxious wait for the ruling from the Northern Ireland Executive on whether fans would be restricted, or banned entirely once again, from attending Premiership matches.

Three days later, the announcement came that there would be no further restrictions imposed, which was music to the ears not only of supporters throughout the province but also to Paddy McLaughlin.

The Reds boss knows what a difference fans can make and the noise levels are sure to be at their peak tonight when the north Belfast rivals meet in the rearranged festive clash, with a return to the top of the table the prize if the Red Army can roar their side to an 11th successive home league victory.

“We had tremendous support at Glenavon on Saturday and I can’t praise them enough,” said McLaughlin.

“They don’t understand — actually, I’ll take that back — I think they know the role they are playing and how important they are to us. And I’m sure they’ll be there in their numbers again on Tuesday night, a big crowd for another tough game, the north Belfast derby.

“But our home form has been superb and we’re going into it in good form, so really looking forward to it and can’t wait.”

Although Cliftonville have a 100 per cent home record, they still have a long way to go to match the club’s winning streak at Solitude in 2012-13, which was extended to 17 consecutive wins in the opening game of the following season.

Paddy McLaughlin

Since then, before this current run, their best had been eight successive home wins and, ominously for McLaughlin and his players, both sequences were ended on Boxing Day, in 2016 and 2018, by Crusaders.

The Crues returned to action on Saturday, after their latest two-match Covid break, and it was obvious they were still weakened and under-par in their 0-0 draw against Carrick Rangers.

But McLaughlin will take nothing for granted tonight — the last five derbies have been drawn and Cliftonville have won only two of the last 15 — and is focused only on his own side’s performances.

“I don’t read too much into other teams’ results,” he says. “I’m just concentrating on number one. We’ll just look after ourselves, do our own job and do as best as we can. We’re ready for anyone, especially at Solitude.”

Rory Hale announced his return to the Cliftonville team, after a two-month injury lay-off, on Saturday with a superb individual performance in their 2-0 win against Glenavon, providing the assist for Ryan Curran’s goal after Levi Ives’ free-kick had put the Reds in control.

After the game, McLaughlin said that that Hale’s return was “like having a new signing” and he is sure to be key in the Cliftonville midfield tonight when he will be up against Philip Lowry, who had a prolonged absence himself earlier in the season but remains one of Crusaders’ most influential players.

The Crues are back in fifth place in the table, 10 points behind third-placed Glentoran, albeit with two games in hand, but Lowry accepts this week’s games will be a defining two matches for the Seaview side.

“It’s a massive north Belfast derby against the Reds, who are flying high, and then it’s always a ding dong between ourselves and Glenavon. In a knock-out Cup game, it will be just the same,” he said.

“But first, we must be ready for the derby. The Reds’ home form has been incredible but we can be a match for anyone when we are at it.

“But we will go there full of confidence and aiming to knock them off their perch.”