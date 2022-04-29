Cliftonville will give title challenge our best shot as we feel no pride in coming second, vows defender Jonny Addis

Glory bid: Jonny Addis says he will be disappointed to miss out on title success. Credit: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Cliftonville hero Jonny Addis says the Reds will feel more disappointment than pride if they miss out on the title tomorrow as he vows to take a final shot at Gibson Cup glory.

If Linfield fail to beat Coleraine at Windsor Park, Paddy McLaughlin’s side can savour championship glory with a win at Glentoran.

With the Blues only a point ahead going into Danske Bank Premiership D-day, the stakes couldn’t be higher but Addis has dismissed the feeling his side will be full of pride whether they win or lose the title.

The part-time north Belfast side have come this far and they are ready to deliver one final push to bring the glittering prize back to Solitude for the first time since 2014.

Addis has been in inspired form for the Reds this season, helping them lift the BetMcLean League Cup and qualify for Europe.

But the icing on the cake could come tomorrow evening should Linfield fall at the final hurdle in south Belfast.

“I think the fans will be proud whether we win or lose but I don’t think the players are thinking along those lines,” said former Glentoran defender Addis.

“In a month or two, we will look back on the season in a positive way but if we don’t win the league, there won’t be a party atmosphere in the changing room.

“We have secured European football and won the League Cup but there will be a real sense of disappointment if Saturday is not our day and we finish second in the league.

“In the short-term, it’s a big push towards Saturday and putting Linfield under pressure.

“If we fall short, it will be a big disappointment.

“In terms of what a footballer can achieve in Northern Ireland, winning a league title is the pinnacle.

“We have already won the League Cup but this is your bread and butter and what you base your season on.

“We have players who have won league titles and know what it feels like but when you finish your career, you are remembered as a certain type of player and Paddy (McLaughlin) has told us that performances have to be backed up with medals.

“That’s what we aspire towards.

“If we lose the league then we will take our hat off to Linfield and say well done as they have earned it but success in the league is what we all strive towards.”

There is a feeling this week that there is more pressure on the champions who are expected to complete their mission at Windsor Park.

But in the fiercely competitive post-split matches, both title chasers have struggled to sweep aside rivals.

Cliftonville can only focus on their own task of beating a Glentoran side who will lose third spot to Crusaders if they taste defeat and the Crues beat Larne.

Addis, a teacher at Whitehead Primary School, says there is a relaxed mood at Solitude, despite the magnitude of the games.

“Everyone is very relaxed, there is no huge expectation or pressure on us,” says the 29-year-old.

“Hopefully, we can get a result because if we don’t, nothing else matters.

“It’s low key and we are quietly going about our business.

“It’s never an easy game at the Oval and we are frustrated at not capitalising on Linfield dropping points but you are up against the best teams in the league and we were edgy against Larne.

“We didn’t manage the game well against Crusaders but it was frustrating because Linfield dropped points.

“Both sides felt they missed an opportunity.”

Few observers expected Cliftonville to challenge for the title, especially when rivals were adopting full-time regimes and investing heavily in their squads.

But McLaughlin has constructed an impressive machine which could be even more formidable next season.

European football is a huge confidence boost but the players, management and supporters will be in dreamland if the club can win its sixth league championship.

“I suppose there has been an element of surprise, more so because of how the last few seasons have gone for Cliftonville,” says Addis, who left Ballymena United last summer.

“The club had previously relied on the European play-offs and, as well as that, there’s a number of full-time sides in the league with strong squads.

“It’s not so much a surprise that we have done well, but that other clubs perhaps haven’t kicked on as much as they hoped they would.

“It’s not a surprise to ourselves because we set the standard and Paddy has been bringing in quality players since last year.

“It has been difficult because the quality in the league is frightening and there is no guarantee this is what it’s going to be like next season.

“You will still have to fight hard to stay in the top six.

“It will be a challenging league but we always believed we could compete. Week by week, you focus on each game and we always back ourselves to win matches.”

Both games involving the title chasers will be streamed live on the BBC Sport NI website and the iPlayer.