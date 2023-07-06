Cliftonville will only go for ‘right’ targets, insists Jim Magilton after bringing in Under-20s goalkeeper

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton says his side are only going to strike for the right targets in the transfer window after announcing their first signing of the summer having brought in goalkeeper David Odumosu on loan from St Patrick’s Athletic.

The Reds have been quiet so far this summer despite losing several key names, including winger Sean Moore to West Ham United, while Colin Coates, Gerard Doherty and Aaron Traynor have also departed.

Even when announcing Odumosu’s arrival, it came with the accompanying announcement that Declan Breen and Donal Rocks will be moving to Ballyclare Comrades and Ballymena United respectively, both on loan.

Cliftonville were in the mix for the title for large spells of last season, only to fall down the standings towards the tail end of the campaign and finish fourth, missing out on a European place in the Play-Offs after losing to Glentoran.

However, Magilton has moved to quell supporters’ concerns about a lack of incoming talent, insisting that they are extremely active in the market but just haven’t found the right figures so far.

“It’s been a busy night in terms of players going in and out but we’re still working away on other targets with a view to bringing them in,” said the manager.

"Every day, a new player or players get brought to my attention and there’s no shortage of potential arrivals out there, but it’s all about making sure we sign the right ones who, like David Odumosu, will improve the overall quality of our squad.”

Meanwhile, Odumosu says he was keen to make the switch to Solitude after adding to the Reds’ enviable goalkeeping stocks alongside Nathan Gartside.

A former Republic of Ireland Under-20s international, and also a recent call-up to their Under-21 panel, Odumosu is a former Goalkeeper of the Year nominee after leading Drogheda United to the First Division title in 2020.

Having also spent time with Dundalk prior to his spell with St Pat’s, Odumosu is an experienced operator despite his age and he is eager to get going at Solitude.

“I’m really pleased to be here and looking forward to getting started,” said Odumosu.

“It’s always exciting to explore new options and the chance to come to Cliftonville was something I was keen to do. Now that the deal is signed, I want to do my absolute best for my team-mates and the club.”

Magilton added: “David first came to my attention when he was with Dundalk and there was a general feeling around the club that he should never have been allowed to leave.

“He’s since been at Drogheda and then St Pat’s, but I’ve kept tabs on him and, when the opportunity arose to bring him to Cliftonville, I spoke to St Pat’s manager Jon Daly and he had nothing but good things to say about him.

“He’ll improve the competition in our goalkeeping department and that’s what you want any signing to do – raise the all-round quality because the competition he’ll provide to Nathan Gartside will be brilliant to get the best out of both of them.”

Meanwhile, Breen and Rocks will continue their development away from Solitude after accepting loan moves to Ballyclare Comrades and Ballymena United respectively.

“Declan had a great season with Ballyclare last year and I know Stephen Small was delighted with him,” he said.

“He’ll go back down there to play regular football which will be great for his development, which is something we’re keeping a close eye on.

“In terms of Donal, going to Ballymena will let him play Premiership football on a regular basis. Jim Ervin and Stefan Seaton know him very well and I know they’ll look after him but, again, he’s another player whose development we’ll be watching closely.”