Cliftonville winger Sean Moore joins Premier League club

The much sought-after 17-year-old will initially link up with the London club’s U-21 squad for the new season.

Earlier this year, the Belfast teenager rejected the chance to play for Northern Ireland at youth level. He has since been capped by the Republic of Ireland at U-19 level.

Moore said: “I started playing football when I was six, so it’s pretty amazing to sign a professional contract at West Ham United. I am absolutely delighted to join West Ham. It’s a massive Club, so it was an easy decision for me.

“Last year, West Ham won the FA Youth Cup, and the first team also won the UEFA Europa Conference League, which was a brilliant achievement.

“It’s a family-orientated Club too. I have heard nothing but good things about West Ham. I know Callum Marshall, Patrick Kelly, and Josh Briggs well, and they told me how good it is here and how much they have enjoyed it.

“It’s clear there’s a pathway to the first team from the Academy as well, which is important for young players such as myself. I would love to play for the first team one day. I’m hoping to make a good impression when I start with the U21s and hopefully do very well in east London."

West Ham Academy Manager Kenny Brown said: “I would personally like to welcome Sean to West Ham United and wish him all the very best with us. We are delighted to bring another talented young player to the Academy of Football, as we keep building for the future.

“Sean is a dynamic, pacey winger who we have been monitoring over the past couple of years and one we believe has a really bright future in east London. Sean has been a prominent player for Cliftonville in Northern Ireland, and having just finished a successful season with them, we are excited to have him join our U21 squad here at Rush Green.

“We are all looking forward to working with him at West Ham United, a place we all know will give him the best opportunity to develop as a footballer and hopefully reach his full potential.”

His performances at Cliftonville saw the teenager named in the NIFL Premiership Team of the Year and win the NI Football Writers' Association Young Player of the Year award.

In a statement, the North Belfast club said: “Cliftonville Football Club wishes Sean Moore the very best of luck for the future following confirmation of his move to West Ham United.”