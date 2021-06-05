Cliftonville won't be fazed despite everything being stacked against us, vows McLaughlin

Paddy McLaughlin insists Cliftonville will not be daunted by the fact that everything is stacked in Larne’s favour for tonight’s European play-off final.

An injury-ravaged Reds side will step out at Inver Park in front of a partisan — albeit numerically restricted — crowd, which will not include any Cliftonville fans after Larne said they were unable to accommodate any visiting supporters due to ongoing redevelopment work.

McLaughlin’s part-time outfit are also sweating over the fitness of a number of players in the aftermath of a “bruising” semi-final showdown with Crusaders in midweek — but the Reds boss has backed his men to be up for the challenge presented by their full-time opponents.

“It’s such an important game for the club and the prestige of playing in Europe for the players is massive,” he said. “We also understand the importance of the financial reward for the club so there’ll be no problem getting everyone fired up for it.

“The only bother we’ve had was getting the boys up out of their beds on Wednesday morning because they were absolutely hanging together after the Crusaders match.

“It was a bruising game with high intensity and a lot of big tackles. You know what Crusaders bring, they bring that physicality that can be hard to deal with at times but we stood up to the challenge really well. We’d a couple of sore bodies and it’s been all about recovery and assessing what we’ve got to work with but there’ll be no problem getting the boys fired up for it because after what they did the other night — the turnaround after their first-half performance — was superb.

Battling quality: Jamie Harney has been described as a warrior by his boss

“Whatever team we have fit to play will be more than capable of going and getting a result.”

Cliftonville have recorded one win from four meetings with Larne this season, suffering two defeats alongside a goalless draw on their last visit to Inver, and McLaughlin is well aware of the task his men will be taking on.

“Larne are a very good footballing side, especially at home; they’re excellent,” he said.

“They’re one of the most respected sides in the division with a good manager in Tiernan Lynch and a lot of top-quality players, including a lot of ex-Reds men.

“It’s set up for a good game and hopefully we don’t disappoint and can get the win.”

While the likes of Levi Ives and Joe Gormley have made timely returns from a long-term absentees list that has also sidelined Conor McDermott, Garry Breen, Ryan O’Reilly, Seanna Foster, Donal Rocks and Calvin McCurry this term — alongside lengthy injuries for Michael McCrudden, Aaron Donnelly, Liam Bagnall and Paul O’Neill — McLaughlin pointed to the attitude of Jamie Harney as demonstrative of the spirit that exists within his squad.

The former Northern Ireland Under-21 international’s season had looked over when he was forced out of the Reds’ penultimate Danske Bank Premiership clash with Crusaders a week and a half ago, but the 25-year-old made a surprise return to produce an heroic display in Tuesday’s play-off victory over the same opponents.

“Harney got busted open early in the game and has had four staples in a head wound,” explained McLaughlin.

“A week ago, his season was over due to injury but it just goes to show the character of the man — he’s an absolute warrior for the club and a warrior for the team.

“Any lesser man wouldn’t have played against Crusaders but he lives and breathes Cliftonville and he showed how important he is to us and how much it means to him to play for Cliftonville. He’s put his body through so much pain and battering over the last couple of months that his season should be over but he puts his body on the line for us time and again.”