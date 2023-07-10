Cliftonville won’t let Larne snap up wantaway Levi Ives on the cheap

Levi Ives has had a transfer request accepted by Cliftonville

Cliftonville have insisted they are still waiting for an adequate offer for defender Levi Ives.

Sunday Life Sport revealed that Ives handed in a transfer request in the hope of securing a switch to Larne.

The north Belfast club stated: “Cliftonville Football Club can confirm that Levi Ives has submitted a written transfer request.

“While the Club has acceded to make him available to other Clubs, Levi will not be permitted to leave until our valuation is met.”

Irish Premiership champions Larne tabled a third bid for the 25-year-old left-back this week and the Invermen believe they are close to a deal being done.

A third offer is thought to amount to over £50,000 if all conditions are met.

Paul O’Neill and Micheál Glynn were discussed as potential makeweights in the deal, however Larne ultimately weren’t interested and offered straight cash with the money upfront.

Ives is contracted to the north Belfast club until June 2025 but is understood to be keen on playing full-time football.

Glentoran and Coleraine have shown an interest in bringing striker Jamie McGonigle back to the Irish League.

The Bannsiders are hopeful he will return to the Showgrounds, though they must persuade City to do business.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a successful spell at Ballycastle Road under Oran Kearney from 2015 to 2019 before joining Crusaders and then Derry City in 2021.

After signing former Larne midfielder Fuad Sule, Glens boss Warren Feeney said he hoped there would be more arrivals at the Bet McLean Oval.

One player who looks to have played his last game for Derry is Ryan Graydon.

The 24-year-old, who has just celebrated a year at the Brandywell, is set to join Fleetwood Town after the English League One side reignited their interest in the winger.

Meanwhile, former Cliftonville youngster Conor Hazard is due to undergo a medical at Plymouth Argyle, ahead of his move from Celtic.

It is understood the transfer fee for the Northern Ireland goalkeeper will be in the region of £150,000 with add-ons.

Hazard moved to the Hoops in 2014 and progressed through the academy ranks before becoming a back-up option at senior level.

He has had a series of loans in Scotland and abroad, featuring for Partick Thistle, Falkirk, Dundee and HJK Helsinki, with whom he won the Finnish title and was voted the division’s best goalkeeper.

Plymouth are launching an assault on the Championship next season after an impressive promotion last term.

For the 25-year-old, it’s an opportunity to secure regular first team football at a good level now his opportunities with Celtic have dwindled.

New manager Brendan Rodgers knows all about Hazard’s ability, having been the manager to promote him to the first-team squad initially in 2017/18.

Northern Ireland keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been linked with a Burnley exit, with a return to Sheffield Wednesday a possibility.

Peacock-Farrell’s international team-mate Shea Charles will join Southampton in a £15million deal with the Saints braced for the departures of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia.

In the Premier League, meanwhile, Paul Dummett and Loris Karius have signed new deals to keep them at Newcastle United until the end of next season.

The duo were both offered contract extensions last month after the expiry of their previous deals.

Newcastle said: “Newcastle defender Paul Dummett and goalkeeper Loris Karius have agreed to extend their contracts at St James’ Park until summer 2024.”