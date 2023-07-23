Cliftonville’s All-Island Cup dream shattered as Galway United triumph in tense Final

Cliftonville 0 Galway United 1

Referee Robert Dowling and his assistants lead out the players before the All-Island Cup Final at The Showgrounds in Sligo

Galway United goalkeeper Jessica Berlin makes a save from Cliftonville's Kirsty McGuiness during the All-Island Cup Final at The Showgrounds in Sligo

Cliftonville's Caitlin McGuinness is tackled by Galway United's Eve Dossen in the All-Island Cup Final at The Showgrounds in Sligo

A first-half goal from Gemma McGuinness was enough to see Galway lift the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup after a tense battle.

The decisive goal, after just 12 minutes, came in the cruellest of circumstances for Cliftonville mixed with a moment of class from the Galway girls.

Reds goalkeeper Rachel Norney raced off her line to the right corner of her box to clear the ball at the feet of Lynsey McKee, but her clearance went straight to McGuinness and, with the net largely unguarded, she sent a sweet chip over Kelsie Burrows and Fi Morgan and into the net from 25 yards out.

Galway’s high press had made it difficult for Cliftonville to build from the back in the same way as they normally do, and that, mixed with nervousness in the defence, almost let McGuinness in both before and after her goal and McKey also went close after a weak clearance by Burrows.

After they finally settled the Reds started to carve out openings. Vicky Carleton shot over after Caitlin McGuinness had battled to win the ball from Eve Dossen and there were strong claims for a penalty after Danielle Maxwell collected a long ball and cut in from the left before having a shot blocked.

Another long ball out from the back teased Galway goalkeeper Jessica Berlin off her line right to the edge of the box, but Caitlin McGuinness couldn’t produce a finish to match her Galway namesake when presented with an almost identical opportunity.

Even when Cliftonville began to dominate possession after the break they just couldn’t make the breakthrough.

Toni Leigh Finnegan fired over the bar from the edge of the box with a snapshot out of nothing and Hannah Doherty’s effort from long range was plucked out of the air by Berlin.

The introduction of Kirsty McGuinness for the last half hour further sparked the Reds and, after the ball broke to her from sister Caitlin, Galway goalkeeper Jessica Berlin had to make a crucial intervention as she was about to shoot.

Then, 14 minutes from time, Cliftonville created probably their clearance chance of the game at the end of the best move of the match. Caitlin McGuinness turned 30 yards out, played a pass through to Marissa Callaghan who sent Kirsty McGuinness in on goal, only for Isabella Beletic to make a vital block to divert her shot for a corner.

A late flurry failed to produce an opportunity for an equaliser and the final whistle sparked celebration from Galway, with only dejection and disappointment for the Irish League champions.

CLIFTONVILLE LADIES: Norney, O McGuinness (White 70 mins), Burrows, Morgan, Doherty, Finnegan (K McGuinness 60 mins), Carleton, Callaghan, Maxwell, C McGuinness, McDaniel (Markey 86 mins). Unused subs: Bradley, Davis, Reilly, Irvine, Campbell, Shaw.

GALWAY UNITED: Berlin, Kinnevey, Erickson, Dossen, Costello, Beletic, Slattery, McKey (Griffin 79 mins), K Thompson, McGuinness (McNamara 87 mins), Meaney (Olusola 74 mins). Unused subs: Ronayne, Madden, Callanan, A Thompson, Doolan, Duffy.

Referee: Robert Dowling

Player of the match: Gemma McGuinness

Match rating: 7/10