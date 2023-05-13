Cliftonville’s goal rush reaches a dozen as they power past Larne Ladies

Kirsty McGuinness was on the scoresheet as rampant Cliftonville hit Larne for 12 goals — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

Eight different Cliftonville Ladies players got onto the scoresheet as the defending Women’s Premiership champions claimed their biggest win of this season by smashing 12 past Larne Women.

Their 100 per cent record is still matched by Glentoran Women, who ended Sion Swifts Ladies’ perfect start to the campaign with a 3-0 win in Strabane, helped by a brace from Emily Wilson.

It was a harsh lesson for League newcomers Larne as the rampant Reds took control early on and powered through the gears to move top on goal difference, with four players helping themselves to doubles.

Marissa Callaghan’s close-range opener on nine minutes gave Cliftonville the initial boost they needed and when Danielle Maxwell headed home and Caitlin McGuinness struck again within a minute to make it 3-0 after only 16 minutes they were already firmly in control.

Emily Wilson was on target for Glentoran

The points were secure by half time when Caitlin McGuinness and Maxwell each got their second of the game, McGuinness finishing from close range on 27 minutes before Maxwell coolly slotted home in first-half injury time.

Not to be outdone by her sister, Kirsty McGuinness was first to react when Callaghan’s penalty came back off a post to strike the Reds’ sixth four minutes after half time, but Callaghan only had to wait another four minutes before she did get her second of the game.

Two goals in five minutes, the first a Fi Morgan header from a corner and then a fine strike from Kirsty McGuinness, made it 8-0 midway through the second half, but Cliftonville weren’t finished there. Abbie Magee netted 13 minutes from time thanks to a slight deflection to chalk up double figures and Hannah Doherty made it 11 just two minutes later.

Substitute Catherine Shaw then completed the rout with three minutes left on the clock.

Glentoran passed a big test of their title credentials with three goals in 50 minutes to take full points from Sion Swifts.

Wilson’s 26th minute strike gave them a crucial lead and the Glens were in the driving seat when Kerry Beattie doubled their advantage from the penalty spot just after the hour mark.

Any hopes of a Sion Swifts comeback were killed off when Wilson netted her second 14 minutes from time.