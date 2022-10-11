Cliftonville’s response to first day defeat has been phenomenal, says Reds boss Paddy McLaughlin

His team had a big reputation to live up to having pushed Linfield to the wire in a dramatic League title race last season – David Healy’s boys inched over the line on the final day.

But when Cliftonville crashed to defeat at Coleraine on the opening day of the new campaign back on August 13, the knives were being sharpened.

However, they responded in the best possible manner, because they haven’t tasted defeat since the day on the northwest sunshine – an incredible run of nine wins and a draw, which arrived only last Friday night in the north Belfast derby at home to Crusaders.

“There were people, from outside the club, who criticised the boys after one game,” said the former Institute boss. “Some the criticism was heavy handed at times.

“You have to take it with a pinch of salt, because if your read too much into it would wreck you head at times. The response has been phenomenal.

“The players have been tested before, they have been criticised before and they keep coming back stronger, and stronger.

“Certain people thought we would be a one season wonder. You get that nonsense after one bad result.

“But our fans understand what the players are doing, and they understand how hard they are working to stay in touch with the full-time teams in the League.

“It’s important our fans stay with us because they will play an important on what we are doing at the football club. They played a big part in what we did last year, so we need them with us again, they never let us down.”

McLaughlin is braced for another night of high tension when Linfield make the short journey across town to face the Reds in a ToalsBet.Com County Antrim Shield quarter-final showdown.

“It’s another tough one, it’s a tough week for us, with Larne coming up at the weekend,” he added. “To play three full-time teams in the space of seven days is a big challenge. We know it’s always a rough ride against the full-time clubs . . . Linfield, the Glens, Larne and Crusaders.

“We will probably make a few changes and rotate a few players, with the Larne looming on Friday. Of course, Linfield also have Glentoran coming up as well. I’m sure both sides will go in as strong as they can.

“It’s all set up for a massive game, with a big crowd. We must be at our best to beat Linfield. They are champions for a reason.”

Linfield boss David Healy will be hoping to make it the ‘perfect 10’ as his team hit the road once again.

Incredibly, the Blues haven’t performed in front of their home supporters since they lost to RFS of Latvia – on a penalty shootout -- which cost them a place in the UEFA Conference League group stages way back on August 25.

Since that horrible night, Healy’s team have won six and lost two on the road, before being held to a draw by Coleraine at the weekend.

“It’s been a hard shift over the past number of weeks, this will be out 10th successive away game, we have been here, there and everywhere,” said Healy. “We have had some tough fixtures and, we now face another big test against Cliftonville.

“I think we won up there on penalties last year in the Shield, so we know what to expect.

“We are playing catch-up in terms of games and points in the League, but I’ve still great belief in my group of players. I know we can and will be better going forward.

“We are looking forward to getting back to Windsor Park again because we have done so well there for the past few seasons, especially in our own domestic League.”