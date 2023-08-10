Cliftonville’s Rory Hale out to prove he is one of the best players in the Irish Premiership

Rory Hale says he’s on a mission to remain one of the best midfielders in the Premiership as he gears up for another season with Cliftonville.

The Reds kick off their campaign at home to Glenavon on Saturday afternoon under the new managerial team of boss Jim Magilton and his assistant Gerard Lyttle.

Former Ipswich Town and QPR boss Magilton has a wealth of knowledge and experience but he knows the challenge ahead is a formidable one.

Last season the north Belfast side were flying and a title assault was on the cards but then came the implosion.

Dungannon Swifts dumped them out of the Irish Cup, their League challenge evaporated and manager Paddy McLaughlin left for Derry City before the season concluded.

It was an extraordinary twist of fate and left a sour taste in the mouths of the Red Army.

While Larne’s resilient defence steered them to title success, Cliftonvile’s backline was vulnerable.

They conceded the most goals of any of the top-six sides and Magilton’s late arrival to the post left him playing catch-up in the transfer market.

Jim Magilton is Cliftonville's first full-time manager

Cliftonville are very like their neighbours Crusaders – sitting outside the more wealthy full-time bubble but no less ambitious than Linfield, Glentoran or Larne.

The departures of Sean Moore to West Ham and Levi Ives to Larne will impact the squad and an injury to Rory’s brother, striker Ronan, has not helped to lift the mood but there is always optimism at the start of a new season.

Rory is now hoping former Northern Ireland midfielder Magilton can lift his game to a new level.

“I’ve added more goals to my game and my form was good last season. I have looked after myself and think I am improving as a more all round player,” said the 26-year-old.

“Jim might see something in me that I don’t and hopefully he can improve me in perhaps a different system.

“I want to keep progressing until I’m one of the best players in the League.”

Cliftonville haven’t won the League since 2014 and you have to go back to 1979 for their last Irish Cup triumph. Glentoran pipped them to a European place with victory in last season’s Play-off decider at the BetMcLean Oval.

The club has appointed its first full-time manager in an attempt to bring the glory days back but can the players show the consistency required to challenge for honours?

“I think you can split the League into three tiers, a top four, then fifth to eighth and sides at the bottom,” says Hale.

“I like it, you can’t knock a club for trying to improve and if you have the resources to do that, why not? Larne have done it for the last few years and it paid off last season. Glentoran have brought quality in and they will challenge. Linfield will be Linfield and we just hope we can have enough in the tank to keep going.

“Last season we blew up around March but for seven or eight months we were right up there. The Irish Cup defeat to Dungannon was tough and maybe confidence took a hit.

“The teams have strengthened again, and everyone needs to raise their game.

“We need to keep pace with our rivals. It’s hard to pick a winner, you can never write the Blues off. Despite all their issues last season they still finished second. They are like us with players leaving but they brought in guys like Matthew Fitzpatrick and Jack Scott. Anyone can win it.”

Paddy McLaughlin left the Reds for Derry City in April

Cliftonville were rocked in April by McLaughlin’s decision to leave the manager’s post at Solitude to become the assistant boss at his hometown club Derry City.

McLaughlin did an excellent job at Cliftonville following his appointment in 2019, winning the League Cup and County Antrim Shield and turning them into title contenders but a number of fans were upset at the timing of his departure with just two League games left and the European play-offs still to come.

Declan O’Hara stepped up as interim boss but there was no happy ending with European qualification.

“When Paddy left it did knock the stuffing out of us,” admitted Hale who is entering the final year of his contract and still chasing his first League winner’s medal.

“He had an opportunity to go to Derry in a full-time role on his doorstep so you can’t knock him.

“It’s his hometown club, yes the timing wasn’t great but he felt he wanted to take it and better himself.”

Cliftonville have continued their summer business by bringing in defender Sean Stewart on loan from Norwich City and Conor Pepper from Linfield.

“I think managers are more shrewd in their business,” said former Crusaders ace Hale. “You don’t bring players in for the sake of it, they need to fit into your system. It’s not about making up the numbers, it’s about improving your team.

“Larne brought in Leroy Millar to improve their team and we are all the same.

“Ryan Curran has been a big miss for us and Stephen Mallon will hopefully return fit and firing on all cylinders.

“The League is full of top players. I always have a good battle with (Fuad) Sule and (Chris) Shields. I would say Jordan Forsythe at Crusaders is a very underrated player, he can do everything, pass the ball, score goals and can defend.

“Our most underrated player would be Ronan Doherty, he is an absolute technician, just loves the ball at his feet and will pass it for days. He doesn’t get the credit he deserves. He’s very fit and professional, looks after himself.”

Derry City’s request to stage the home leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier at Windsor Park was turned down by governing body Uefa.

Former Candystripes midfielder Hale says he doesn’t believe City would ever return to the Irish League.

Derry City were members of the Irish League until 1972 when clubs voted not to play at the Brandywell due to security concerns during The Troubles. They then joined the League of Ireland in 1985.

“I think Derry are happy where they are and wouldn’t come back to the Irish League,” said the former Aston Villa youngster who is owner and founder of RH Coaching Belfast, with brother Ronan also on his coaching team.

“Our League is a lot more helter skelter while the League of Ireland is a bit more technical and possession based.

“It’s more end to end and physical in our league. If you play Glenavon you know you are in for a basketball game, they will get at you non stop but the games against Shamrock Rovers or St Pat’s will be possession based and more like a game of chess.

“I love our game because it’s non-stop action.”

For Cliftonville that non-stop action starts again on Saturday against Glenavon.