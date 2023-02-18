Cliftonville’s Sean Moore won’t get swept away by all the hype: Barry Johnston

Sean Moore will likely leave Cliftonville in the summer with a host of big clubs keen on him

Cliftonville legend Barry Johnston has backed wonderkid Sean Moore to keep his head despite all the hype swirling around him.

The Reds’ teenage sensation has cross-channel clubs scrambling to secure his signature while Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are keen to give the promising youngster a chance to shine on the international stage.

Such attention, speculation and hype can get into the head of any player but Cliftonville have thrown a protective arm around the 17-year-old and Johnston says he is too level-headed, grounded and humble to get swept away.

The huge positive is that young Moore is getting a valuable education in the Irish League where Paddy McLaughlin’s men are smack bang in the middle of an enthralling title race.

In soaking up all the experience he can while in a competitive men’s football environment, the red-hot prospect will be better prepared to take his career to the next level.

West Ham showed strong interest last month and given the significant interest in the player from clubs as big as Celtic and Newcastle, the teenager looks set to leave Solitude in the summer.

But McLaughlin needs the winger to deliver for the north Belfast side as they hunt down a League and Cup double, along with European qualification.

“Sean is a good kid, I have known him a good while and Marc (Smyth), Paddy and Declan O’Hara have been outstanding with him,” said Johnston, whose two boys, Flynn and Ferdia, are with the club’s youth teams. “The guys have taken the pressure off him and just let him play football.

“He’s a very easy going kid who loves football. He will do well wherever he is. Hopefully he can taste success with Cliftonville. He’s a street footballer and would be as comfortable in front of 50,000 than with his mates in a park. He’s a natural footballer, very grounded and laid-back. It’s refreshing to see him break through and do so well.

“It’s his business who he wants to play for on the international scene and this early in his career he doesn’t need to think about that. Let him play football, it shouldn’t become a bigger issue.

“He’s Cliftonville player but I am sure the club and his family will guide him in the right direction and pick a club that best suits him.”

Former Cliftonville favourite Barry Johnston has known Sean Moore for a long time

Back-to-back title winner Johnston is now manager of Lisburn Distillery in the Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League. The former Coleraine, Glenavon and Carrick man also won three League Cups and two County Antrim Shields in his career.

He played with other legendary players and teams that had flair and a huge will to win but he acknowledges the modern game is more physically demanding.

“We were known as a good footballing team but now there are so many teams who have quality and are brave on the ball,” said ‘Janty’. “You can see they are very athletic and look after themselves. Even the part-time sides are doing extra training to keep up with the full-time squads.

“The League has gone from strength to strength with much more coverage. It’s all heading in the right direction and Gerard Lawlor has been outstanding as NIFL CEO. Attendances are rising and clubs are being creative with kick-off times.”

Johnston was in charge of St James Swifts and led them to the Ballymena and Provincial League title before departing for the Whites. And, naturally, he still keeps a close eye on the fortunes of his boyhood club.

“The boys’ home form has been outstanding,” he added. “My kids love Cliftonville and we try to get over as much as I can. Joe Gormley came over for their birthday party! It’s one of the most exciting title races in years.

“I still think anyone who finishes above Linfield will win it, especially after they brought in Kyle Lafferty, but if you asked Paddy would he like to be in this position (second) he would have bitten your arm off. The Reds have a fighting chance. My heart wants Cliftonville to win it but Linfield have been my favourites.

“Niall McGinn and Lafferty are very experienced and Niall has hit the ground running while Kyle has scored goals wherever. It will be interesting to see how he copes with our League.”