Cliftonville’s valiant efforts are all in vain as DAC show them the Europa Conference League exit door

Paddy McLaughlin’s side crashed out of Europe at the first hurdle

Cliftonville bowed out of Europe with a spirited performance against DAC that far from merited the scoreline by which the visitors sealed progress at Solitude.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Slovakia, the Reds made a blistering start as they sought to fight their way back into the contest but an early goal from Dominik Veselovsky stemmed the tide before an outrageous Nikola Krstovic blast finally took the wind out of home sails.

Montenegrin international Krstovic added a penalty at the death to add further gloss for DAC, who progress to tackle Vikingur of the Faroe Islands.

A 5-1 aggregate scoreline looked an unlikely bet in the early exchanges as Cliftonville launched wave after wave of attack; Ronan Hale going closest when he flicked a Stephen Mallon delivery over.

Against the run of play, however, all that early momentum was swept away when Norbert Balogh got the better of Levi Ives on the flank and pulled back for Veselovsky, who stroked home.

Undeterred, the Reds continued to pour forward and saw free-kicks from Ives and Jamie McDonagh saved before another Mallon cross caused chaos in the middle but found no takers.

The first half ended with Hale nodding wide from a Mallon delivery while under pressure from Dominik Kruzliak, with Mallon in the thick of the action just after the turnaround when his fierce strike brought a top-drawer stop out of Danel Veszelinov.

The more they attacked, the more gaps Cliftonville began to leave and Milan Dimun couldn’t believe it when he saw a close-range effort superbly turned onto the bar by Fynn Talley.

The on-loan Brighton goalkeeper then did brilliantly to deny Balogh in a one-on-one before the introduction of Krstovic finally confirmed DAC’s success.

The substitute — who scored an eye-catching winner in the first leg at MOL Arena — had only been on the pitch a matter of seconds before unleashing arguably the finest goal Solitude has ever seen on a European night.

A harsh penalty, awarded despite Talley appearing to make no contact with Miroslav Kacer, allowed Krstovic to wrap things up as all of Cliftonville’s early endeavour amounted to nothing.

CLIFTONVILLE: Talley, Ives, Addis (Robinson, 82 mins), Gallagher (Casey 83), R Curran, McDonagh (C Curran 83), Lowe (Rory Hale 69), Doherty (Gormley 54), Turner, Ronan Hale, Mallon. Unused subs: McKenna, O’Neill, Foster, Coates, McGuinness.

DAC: Veszelinov, Muhamedbegovic, Balogh (Krstovic 64), Dimun, Hahn, Brunetti Valor, Veselovsky (Pinto Lopes 84), Kruzliak, Blackman (Njie 72), Kacer, Szantho (Andzouana 46). Unused subs: Trnovsky, Petras, Rymarenko, Szolgai, Kachit, Nebyla, Pinto.

Referee: Thorvaldur Arnason (Iceland)

Man of the match: Stephen Mallon

Match rating: 7/10