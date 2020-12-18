Clubs and fans left stunned after new lockdown restrictions cause plug to be pulled on festive fixtures

NI Executive bans sport for a week from Boxing Day to curb Covid-19 spread

Fans had been allowed to return to football grounds. (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Northern Ireland sporting community - and Irish League football in particular - has been stunned by new Covid-19 restrictions which have resulted in the postponement of hugely popular festive fixtures.

The Irish FA, Northern Ireland Football League, clubs and supporters are digesting the news the Danske Bank Premiership Boxing Day clashes, as well as league fixtures on Tuesday, December 29, will not go ahead.

The games on Saturday, January 2 are also at risk as teams would be apprehensive to play games having not been able to train during the week.

A six-week lockdown beginning on Boxing Day, with the first week labelled the toughest, has now disrupted the Irish League season, while Ulster Rugby's home Guinness Pro14 clash with Munster on January 2 could also be postponed if they cannot train during the week too.

Read more Northern Ireland's Covid nightmare before Christmas

Only elite sport can continue on January 2 after the lockdown, allowing the Premiership to return but dealing a further blow to clubs still desperate to get their seasons started.

Ironically, Ulster have a Pro14 match against Connacht in Galway on Sunday, December 27 which could still be played.

The Boxing Day games attract the biggest attendances in a normal year, including up to 7,000 for the Big Two showdown between Linfield and Glentoran.

That would have been reduced to a mere 500 but now these new restrictions, which will be reviewed after four weeks, will put the season on ice.

And there is no indication if games will resume with fans in attendance or behind closed doors, as previously.

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern reflected: "It's hugely disappointing for players and fans who look forward to these festive fixtures so much.

"It's unavoidable, however, and these decisions are out of our hands."

The Danske Bank Premiership, Women’s Premiership and Ulster Rugby have been able to play on with elite status, but these stricter restrictions reflect the urgency to curb the spread of the virus.

McGivern added: “It now looks like we will be unable to play three games from December 26 to January 2.

“We just have to keep our players fit and well after this weekend’s games and plan for a restart in early January.”

Read more NIFL confirm two fixtures postponed after Crusaders reveal positive coronavirus cases

Clubs have been able to accommodate up to 500 spectators in the current lockdown but they may not be able to return to matches next year until restrictions are lifted.

Ulster Rugby, who host Gloucester in the European Champions Cup on January 16, have played without fans, as well as in front of restricted attendances of 600, 1,000 and then 500 for the Toulouse game.

The Irish FA went ahead with yesterday’s Sadler’s Peaky Blinder Irish Cup round of 32 draw, despite uncertainty over whether the ties could be played on January 9.

Coleraine will host Crusaders in the opening round of the Irish Cup, while Glentoran start their defence of the trophy against Dundela.

As only the 12 Premiership sides in the draw have elite status, there was already a question mark hanging over the majority of the fixtures.

The NI Football League Championship and NIFL Premier Intermediate League clubs haven’t been able to start their league seasons yet and were hoping to kick-off their campaigns on Saturday, January 2.

Now there must be fears their league seasons will not get under way at all.

Championship clubs have highlighted mental health concerns and those fears will deepen.

One suggestion is to play the Premiership Boxing Day fixtures on January 9 instead of the Irish Cup games which can’t be played.

2020 is also the first year the Steel and Sons Cup final, traditionally contested on Christmas morning, will not be played since the tournament was founded in 1895.

It is hoped the Cup can be completed next year, while it is looking increasingly likely the BetMcLean League Cup, won by Coleraine back in February, will not be resurrected this season.

Crusaders, meanwhile, have confirmed two positive Covid-19 cases from a game against Portadown and their Premiership tie at Carrick Rangers tonight has been postponed. The Ports’ hosting of Larne tomorrow is also off.