Clubs rally round to wish Linfield's boss Healy well after fall

Supporters and figures from across the Northern Ireland football fraternity have wished Linfield manager David Healy a speedy recovery, after he underwent surgery following a fall.

According to a statement from Linfield, Healy sustained the injury following an accidental fall at home on Wednesday evening. He then underwent surgery on Thursday and is believed to be recovering well.

Supporters of the current Danske Bank Premiership champions rallied round their manager on social media with many wishing him well.

George McCutcheon, chairman of the 1st Raven Linfield Supporters Club, said his members were shocked when they heard the news.

"I wish him all the best for his recovery and hope he gets back to full health as soon as possible," he said.

"I would hope he is back on the touchline soon. Obviously, I'm not sure what his exact injuries are and with surgery it might put him back a bit, but I am hopeful with our next main match not until next month, he will be back by then, even if it means he misses a few friendlies.

"I had just heard the news this morning and obviously it was on our club group chat.

"All the members were all shocked but obviously everyone was wishing him the best. It is rare you hear that sort of thing."

The support for Mr Healy was echoed by the 1st South Belfast Linfield Supporters Club, who posted on social media that they "wish Linfield Football Club manager David Healy a speedy recovery", adding, "furthermore we hope you're back on the sideline leading the team as soon as possible, best wishes".

While they may be rivals on the pitch, clubs across the division also took the time to wish the 41-year-old former international their best wishes.

Arch-rivals Glentoran said "everyone at Glentoran wishes David a speedy and full recovery from his injuries" with the east Belfast club adding, "we look forward to facing him in the opposition dugout in the forthcoming season".

In a statement, newly promoted side Portadown FC said: "Everyone at Portadown FC send their best wishes to David Healy following his recent mishap and wish him a speedy recovery. We look forward to welcoming him back to Shamrock Park in the new season."