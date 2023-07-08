Coagh United learn NIFL fate following Donegal Celtic appeal

Coagh United hope to play in the Premier Intermediate League next year

Coagh United moved a step closer to claiming their place in this season’s NIFL Premier Intermediate League, following the Ballymena and Provincial Intermediate League’s decision to reject Donegal Celtic’s appeal against the eligibility of striker Aaron Campbell.

The County Tyrone side booked a PIL place in dramatic circumstances last month, by first winning the Ballymena and Provincial League crown and then finishing second in a three-team play-off that involved fellow regional champions Rathfriland Rangers and Oxford Sunnyside.

With Amateur League kingpins Rathfriland already promoted, Coagh secured the vital second slot thanks to an injury-time goal that gave them a 1-0 win over Mid Ulster outfit Oxford.

However, the Hagan Park club’s promotion was thrown into doubt when Ballymena League rivals DC appealed against first team regular Campbell’s eligibility for the 2022/23 season.

The forward’s date of birth on the Irish FA’s registration system is October 10, 1990, when he was actually born 20 days later.

BPIL rejected DC’s initial protest, only for the Irish FA’s Appeal Committee to ask the regional league to reconsider the case.

However, BPIL confirmed this weekend that they had – once again – rejected the Belfast club’s appeal.

A statement read: “After extensive review – as ordered by the IFA’s Appeals Committee – and in light of new information, the League has decided to stand by its original decision not to sanction Coagh.”

However, the case may not be over. Donegal Celtic are within the rights to launch another appeal against Campbell’s eligibility.

With Coagh’s first game of the PIL season – away to Portstewart - scheduled for Saturday August 26, the clock is ticking with NIFL keen to see the issue resolved.