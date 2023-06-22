Coagh United’s place in NI Football League jeopardised by player's date of birth dispute

Coagh United could be stripped of the Ballymena and Provincial League title

Coagh United’s promotion into the Northern Ireland Football League has been thrown into doubt by a player eligibility dispute.

The County Tyrone side booked a Premier Intermediate League place in dramatic circumstances, by first winning the Ballymena and Provincial League title and then finishing second in a three-team play-off that involved fellow regional champions Rathfriland Rangers and Oxford Sunnyside.

With Amateur League kingpins Rathfriland already promoted, Coagh secured the vital second slot thanks to an injury-time goal that gave them a 1-0 win over Mid Ulster outfit Oxford.

They could, however, be stripped of their place in league football in equally dramatic circumstances as striker Aaron Campbell's date of birth on the Irish FA’s registration system is October 10, 1990, when he was actually born 20 days later.

Earlier this month, Donegal Celtic’s appeal against Campbell’s eligibility was rejected by the Ballymena League. However, following a further appeal to the Irish FA, the association’s Appeals Committee has kicked the case back to the Ballymena League.

Yesterday's verdict read: “The unanimous decision of the Committee is that the appeal shall be allowed. The Committee has determined that in accordance with Article 14(6)(e) of the Rules, this case shall be referred back to the Respondent.”

If the Ballymena League finds in favour of Donegal Celtic, Coagh will lose all points collected in games featuring Campbell during the 2022/23 season.

This would cost them both the league title and promotion to NIFL, with play-off losers Oxford Sunnyside likely to be offered the vacant spot.

However, Coagh will argue that the mistake was not their doing. In 2019, the Irish FA merged the accounts of two different Aaron Campbells on the Comet registration system as part of a deduplication process, as they believed — incorrectly — they were the same person.

However, the counter argument runs that it is a club’s responsibility to ensure that all players are correctly registered.

The Ballymena League is expected to hear the case on Tuesday night — three days before this season’s Premier Intermediate League fixtures are due to be released.