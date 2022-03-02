Coleraine 1-1 Larne: Matthew Shevlin’s last gasp goal denies Invermen a win at the Showgrounds

Matthew Shevlin came off the bench to grab Coleraine a share of the spoils against Larne in a pulsating second half at The Showgrounds.

With less than 20 minutes to go, Ben Doherty looked as if he’d made the match-winning contribution as he picked his spot from Lee Lynch’s cut back.

However, there was a grandstand finish as Conor Devlin failed to hold Josh Carson’s strike with Shevlin in the right place at the right time to stab home for his 19th goal of the season.

On a cold evening on the Ballycastle Road, the visitors showed their intent inside the first three minutes as a strike from Lynch had to be safely gathered by Gareth Deane.

On a quarter of an hour, the best chance of the opening 45 minutes saw a terrific run and pass by John Herron finding Ronan Hale on the edge of the box. The attacker turned and hit a low drive off the base of the post and the Bannsiders cleared.

Oran Kearney’s men failed to create any chances of note in the first half, with Hale having a further sight of goal on 23 minutes but failing to find the target from the edge of the area.

On 32 minutes, Deane was called into action yet again as clever play by Larne resulted in Hale’s drive from a tight angle being expertly held by the Bannsiders stopper.

It took until two minutes after the break for the Bannsiders to carve out their first opportunity as a long ball released Jamie Glackin on the left-hand side. The silky winger escaped the attention of his marker before firing straight into the gloves of Devlin.

This upped the urgency for the hosts and they spurned a great chance on 55 minutes as Stephen Lowry picked out Curtis Allen inside the area. The veteran had the vision to lay the ball into the path of Andrew Mitchell but the striker blazed over from 12 yards.

Larne — who had won five out of their last seven fixtures in all competitions prior to heading to the north coast — threatened from distance again as Lynch’s well-driven effort was palmed around the post by Deane.

However, Larne took the lead with less than 20 minutes remaining as Lynch dispossessed Brown on the right flank. The ex-Sligo Rovers ace was rewarded for his efforts as his pass released Doherty, who fired past his former employers for the third time in as many games.

Kearney’s men looked for an instant equaliser and threatened when Eoin Bradley couldn’t convert from Glackin’s cross, before the Bannsiders had a goal disallowed through Lowry for a foul on Devlin.

Tiernan Lynch’s side also saw a goal chalked off on 85 minutes as Davy McDaid’s clever lob picked out Lee Bonis but the striker was denied by the linesman’s flag. A minute later, McDaid was through on goal but his shot lacked any conviction with Brown able to clear the ball from the goal line.

As the clock ticked closer to 90 minutes, Coleraine tried again to edge level as Carson’s effort from 25 yards was palmed away by Devlin, with the shot-stopper on hand moments later to save from Shevlin.

The game was summed up by two defining moments in stoppage time as McDaid’s delicate lob hit the bar with Coleraine capitalising on that good fortunate as Shevlin prodded home to keep the Bannsiders in touch of the teams above them in the standings.

COLERAINE: Deane, Brown, Lowry, Carson, Wilson, O’Donnell, Glackin, Traynor, Allen (Bradley 61 Mitchell (Allen 61), Kelly.

Subs not used: Gallagher (GK), Kane, McLaughlin, Tosh, McFeely.

LARNE: Devlin, Watson, Sule, Herron, Hale (McDaid 80), Doherty (Jarvis 79), Scott (Balmer 79), Lynch, Bolger, Bonis, Hughes. Subs not used: Argyrides (GK), Nasseri, Randall, Mitchell.

Referee: Declan Hassan

Man of the Match: Lee Lynch

Match Rating: 7/10.