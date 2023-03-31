Coleraine and Glackin relieved to win appeal

Coleraine and their winger Jamie Glackin have thanked the club’s legal team after a successful appeal against a 10-game ban handed to the 28-year-old.

Glackin was hit with the long ban by the Irish FA for comments made on social media.

The Bannsiders appealed the decision and were able to get the ban overturned on the grounds that the player did not make the comments and they came from another party.

The club stated: “Coleraine Football Club has welcomed the decision by the Irish FA Disciplinary Committee to overturn a ten match ban for Jamie Glackin.

“The Club’s appeal was successful at last night’s hearing.

“Coleraine FC and Jamie Glackin would like to thank their legal team of John J Rice & Co., Solicitors and the Counsel, Richard McConkey BL and everyone involved in providing a positive outcome to our appeal.”

If Coleraine’s appeal had been unsuccessful, the former Dungannon Swifts man won would have missed the rest of the domestic campaign and start of next season.

The Irish FA have informed the Belfast Telegraph they will not release any communication on the Glackin case until the four-day appeal window has expired.

Coleraine are also appealing the red card shown to Aaron Jarvis by referee Shane Andrews for an alleged headbutt in the scoreless draw at home to Larne. That could result in a six-match ban for violent conduct.

The NI Football League, meanwhile, has confirmed that its long-term sponsorship deal with Danske Bank will come to an end at the conclusion of this Premiership season.

As revealed by the Belfast Telegraph last month, NIFL hope to strike a fresh sponsorship deal for their top flight after an 11-year relationship with the bank.

It will also signal the end of Danske Bank’s sponsorship of the Women’s Premiership, which kicked off in 2016.

Over £1 million in sponsorship support has been pumped into both leagues during this successful period. A new title sponsorships for both the Men’s and Women’s Premiership will be announced next month.