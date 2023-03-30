Coleraine and Jamie Glackin thank legal team as 10-game ban for controversial Tweet is overturned

Coleraine’s appeal following a 10-game ban given to Jamie Glackin has been upheld and the winger will now not face a lengthy suspension.

Glackin was hit with the long ban by the Irish FA for comments made on social media.

The Bannsiders appealed the decision and were able to get the ban overturned on the grounds that the player did not make the comments and they came from another party.

If Coleraine’s appeal had been unsuccessful, the 28-year-old would have missed the rest of the domestic campaign and start of next season.

News of the ban for breaching rule 27.2 of the Irish Football Association’s Disciplinary Code emerged last month and left the player fearing he was set for a long spell on the sidelines.

Rule 27.2 states: “Anyone who offends the dignity of a person or group of persons through contemptuous, discriminatory or denigratory words or actions concerning disability, gender or sexual orientation shall be suspended for a minimum of 10 matches. Furthermore, a fine shall be imposed.”

The club’s appeal was scheduled to be heard on the Wednesday before the BetMcLean Cup Final but Coleraine requested another date and it was heard last night.

Delighted Coleraine Chairman Colin McKendry said: “The appeal has been upheld and the 10-game ban will not be followed through.

“We are pleased our case has been heard and it has been rescinded.

“The club are very grateful Jamie can play for Coleraine after we contested this ban through the proper channels and submitted evidence.”

In a further statement, the club said: “Coleraine Football Club has welcomed the decision by the Irish FA Disciplinary Committee to overturn a ten match ban for Jamie Glackin.

“The Club’s appeal was successful at last night’s hearing.

“Coleraine FC and Jamie Glackin would like to thank their legal team of John J Rice & Co., Solicitors and the Counsel, Richard McConkey BL and everyone involved in providing a positive outcome to our appeal.”

The Irish FA have informed the Belfast Telegraph they will not release any communication on the Glackin case until the four-day appeal window has expired.

Coleraine are also appealing the red card shown to Aaron Jarvis by referee Shane Andrews for an alleged headbutt in the scoreless draw at home to Larne last weekend.

That could result in a six-match ban for violent conduct.