Coleraine and Linfield both have sights set on achieving historic European feat for Irish League

Duo striving to become first Irish side to win three rounds in Europe

Coleraine and Linfield remain on course to make a special bit of Irish football history in European competition this year.

No Irish team - north or south - has ever won three European rounds in the same season.

If the Bannsiders can defeat Scottish Premiership side Motherwell in the second round of Europa League qualifying on Thursday, September 17, they will become the first Irish side to record the special hat-trick.

Oran Kearney's side saw off San Marino outfit La Fiorita in their preliminary round tie before producing a stunning display away to 15-time Slovenian champions Maribor, winning 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out after the match ended 1-1 after extra-time.

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry said: "If the club could put their name in the history books in this way it would be very special and mean a lot.

"That would be a great achievement for everyone involved with the club but of course we understand how tough the challenge is against a top Scottish side.

"For a small, part-time club from Northern Ireland with a much smaller budget it would be an incredible achievement.

"But our European journey has been incredible so far and everyone has worked hard to give us this chance to make history. We will certainly give it our best shot and Oran will leave no stone unturned in his preparations. While there's a round ball on the pitch we all have a chance."

Linfield can also make history if they defeat Maltese outfit Floriana and either Estonia's Flora Tallinn or Icelandic team KR Reykjavik in the Europa League and with both games scheduled for Windsor Park, the Blues certainly have a fighting chance.

David Healy's side progressed through the preliminary round of the Champions League after beating San Marino champions Tre Fiori 2-0 in Nyon and then receiving a bye into the first qualifying round after their tie with Kosovan side Drita was called off due to their opponents' positive Covid-19 tests.

The Blues' 1-0 defeat at Legia Warsaw saw them drop into the Europa League qualifiers.

Although Linfield reached the Europa League group stage play-offs last year, they only won through two rounds - beating HB Torshavn and FK Sutjeska.

Even when the Irish League giants reached the quarter-finals of the European Champions Cup in 1967, they had only progressed through two rounds.

The Irish League part-timers had beaten Aris from Luxembourg (9-4) and Valerengen from Norway (5-2) in the early rounds of the competition to make the last-eight of Europe's most prestigious domestic competition.

Their brave fight ended in Sofia where they lost 1-0 to CSKA Sofia and 3-2 on aggregate.

After becoming the first Irish side to win four consecutive European games last year, Linfield will be hopeful of making more history.

In the 1973-74 season, Glentoran reached the quarter-final stage of the now defunct Cup Winners' Cup. On the way to the quarter-final stage, the east Belfast side beat RM Chimia Valcea of Romania, then Brann Bergen of Norway before finally losing out to Borussia Monchengladbach of Germany.

Even League of Ireland giants such as Shamrock Rovers, Dundalk, Derry City and St Pat's haven't managed to win three rounds of European competition.

Dundalk and Rovers qualified for the Europa League group stages by winning two rounds and only recording two victories in their entire campaign.

Coleraine face a trip to Albanian side KF Laçi or Hapoel Beer-Sheva of Israel if they can overcome Motherwell.

The Scottish Premiership side, who defeated Glentoran in the first qualifying round at Fir Park, have also never won three rounds of European matches.

The third-round ties will be played over one leg on September 24.

Along with the prestige of playing in Europe and representing the Irish League, the financial rewards for clubs now are huge.

Coleraine will take their Europa League earnings to a staggering €1m (£890k) if they conquer Stephen Robinson's side.

Last season, Healy guided the Blues to a record-breaking £1.3m in prize money for the club as they almost reached the group stages and now Kearney is taking Coleraine to financial highs they never imagined.