Coleraine appeal to fans to avoid misconduct including sectarian chanting after fine by IFA

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry has appealed to the club’s supporters to behave responsibly after the club was hit with a fine by the Irish FA.

The Club has been fined £200 for breaching Article 33 of the IFA Disciplinary Code after items were thrown at Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey during the Danske Bank Premiership fixture last month.

In a statement on the club website, the Bannsiders said supporter misconduct must be avoided – including sectarian chanting – or the club will receive further punishment.

“This form of behaviour is totally unacceptable,” said McKendry.

“It is costing the club money and reputational damage and it is a shame the actions of a small minority of people means we have been fined.

“We have enjoyed healthy attendances at The Showgrounds so far this season and we won’t accept behaviour like this.”

Former Coleraine defender Johnny Black has left Crusaders after the club agreed to terminate his contract with immediate effect.

Black joined the club after returning from Australia and played three times.

“We would like to wish Johnny all the best for the future and thank him for his efforts while at Crusaders,” said the club.

In the Championship, east Belfast side Dundela has issued a plea for financial backing during a tough economic climate in the pandemic.

“The Management Committee of Dundela Football & Social Club hope all our members and supporters had a great Christmas and a happy New Year, in what has been an extremely difficult time for everyone,” said the club.

“The New Year has begun with no signs of any let up of Covid restrictions with the financial restraints it has had on the day to day business of all clubs and licensed premises. We are no different and with the running costs, utilities etc increasing while revenue has decreased.

“With this in mind, we would appeal to all those attending our home games who do not hold a season ticket but avail of complimentary entry to Wilgar Park to consider making a donation in lieu when attending. This will help ease our financial running costs.”