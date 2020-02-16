Coleraine are back winning trophies and hungry for more, says Oran Kearney after League Cup triumph

The Bannsiders edged out Crusaders 2-1 in the Windsor Park decider on Saturday night and that means their treble dream remains alive with the league championship and Irish Cup there to be shot at.

Coleraine travel to Larne in the Irish Cup quarter-finals later this month and they are also involved in a tense title race, sitting seven points behind leaders Linfield but with a game in hand.

Treble success would be an extraordinary achievement but the Bannsiders are brimming with confidence after their League Cup heroics. Kearney secured his second trophy as Coleraine manager after grasping the Irish Cup in 2018 and it was his first since returning to the Bannsiders following his spell at St Mirren.

The 41-year-old insists he's now determined to savour the winning feeling again this season.

"We want a greedy bunch of players and the players need to sample this and really enjoy it with their families and friends," said Kearney. "But you also want them to have that greed when they have a taste for it and they want it again and again. We won the Irish Cup in 2018 and now we're back with another medal and we want to keep that rolling."

Given the fresh investment in the Irish League and move to full-time training, the challenge of one club winning several trophies a season has arguably never been tougher.

"It's getting tougher and tougher to win trophies," admitted Kearney. "With the full-time training and finances, we have to find a way to remain competitive with these teams. No.1, it's recruiting good players and No.2, we've got to try to get as much work in during a part-time week to remain combative. We have a way of working and it is tough."