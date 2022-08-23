Coleraine boss Oran Kearney hails ‘new midfielder' Lyndon Kane

Danske Bank Premiership

Oran Kearney is celebrating both the impact of new signing Conor McDermott and the knock-on benefit of his arrival at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

As well as slotting in perfectly at right-back, McDermott has made his presence felt going forward too, delivering the assists for both of Matthew Shevlin’s goals in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Portadown.

In addition, Kearney has been able to strengthen the midfield department without having to bring in a new player, with Lyndon Kane seamless move being part of the plan all along.

“Lyndon is a centre-midfielder who plays right back – that would be Lyndon’s take on things,” said Kearney, who takes his team to Carrick Rangers tonight aiming to maintain their 100 per cent start to the season.

“Lyndon’s career from 12 to 16-years-old was always a centre-midfielder - I think it was only at Under-20 level he started to play right-back.”

Kane has been just as impressive in midfield as he has been at right-back for the best part of the last decade, since making his debut at just 16-years-old.

Kearney never had any doubts that the redeployment would be a success, it just depended on finding the right player to fill his original berth.

“We’re not shocked. We’re not going ‘wow, we’ve fallen upon something here’,” said Kearney.

“For years we have spoken about it and I always felt that the time would come where I felt Lyndon would have enough experience and know the game well enough where we could make that transition.

“It is something that we have been actively looking to do for the last year or so, but I didn’t want to do it if I didn’t get a right-back in of quality that can sustain the levels that Lyndon hit. Then what you end up doing, is moving him back to right-back every three or four games to plug holes – which I don’t want to do.

“I have always said to Lyndon that if we were going to do it, we wanted to guarantee that we would keep him in there because that’s only fair on both players.

“I love having Lyndon in there and he loves being in there. I think he has a huge amount of qualities that lend themselves to playing in there.

“I think it’s a big credit to him as well, his learning of the game over the last four or five years, particularly in possession and on the ball, has gone through the roof. He can play in there at ease. He is a good passer of the ball and he has shown that in the first couple of games of the season.”