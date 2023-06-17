Coleraine boss Oran Kearney thrilled to keep experienced Stephen Lowry on board

Experienced midfielder Stephen Lowry has agreed to extend his stay at Coleraine in a role that will also see him foray into coaching

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney believes experienced midfielder Stephen Lowry has plenty more to offer as a player after handing the former Linfield ace a one-year contract.

Lowry will be involved in a coaching capacity when needed but he still wants to contribute as a player despite suffering a few injuries.

The Limavady man is currently enjoying his second spell at The Showgrounds and has made 354 appearances for the club to date.

“We are delighted to keep Stevie on board for the upcoming season,” stated ex-Blues midfielder Kearney.

“Stevie didn’t have a serious injury throughout his entire career and unfortunately he had three knocks last year which disrupted his playing time.

“Stevie didn’t want to go out like that which is understandable and we believe he has a lot to offer both on and off the pitch.

“We trusted him throughout the season when he was injured to take sessions and I know they were well enjoyed by the players.

“Stevie is someone I trust, he is very educational when it comes to the coaching side of things as he’s just completed his A Licence and we are pleased that he can do both roles.

“We see Stevie as someone who will majority be focused on playing but will have an input to training and sessions with a view to the future.”

The Bannsiders have also confirmed the appointment of Marty McCann as first-team coach to work alongside Kearney.

Former Linfield defender Sam Roscoe, meanwhile, has joined National League side Altrincham.

The move is subject to international clearance as well as FA and National League approval.