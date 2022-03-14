Coleraine boss Oran Kearney’s ‘perfect plan’ crumbles in dramatic League Cup finale

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney admitted his game plan went to perfection for 75 minutes – before disaster struck in a dramatic BetMcLean League Cup final at Windsor Park.

The Bannsiders appeared to be coasting to their second successive success – they won it in 2020 and the tournament didn’t take place last year due to Covid-19 – as they led thanks to goals from Matthew Shevlin and Stephen Lowry.

When Joe Gormley reduced the deficit, the Bannsiders’ nerves began to jangle and after Paul O’Neil hit an injury time equaliser there was always only going to be one winner, especially after Coleraine had James McLaughlin dismissed.

Further strikes from O’Neill and Gormley sealed the deal, with Curtis Allen pulling one back with the last kick of the game.

A disppointed Kearney said: “It’s raw and very, very hard to take at this point in time.

“You work out a game plan as to how you envisage the game going and how you go about getting a result on a day like today like you do with any final.

“For 65-70 minutes it was perfection – how we started, how we managed the game and in particular how we kicked on.

“The quality of the two goals we scored – how they’ll not be remembered as match-winning goals in a final is very hard to take.

“In all aspects it had gone perfectly to plan in relation to how I wanted it to go. When we scored the second, you expect a couple of strikers to be thrown on, but you’re ready for that.

“Everyone knows that the seven or eight minutes of pressure, if you see that out you can then push on and see the rest of the game out, we are built for that.

“Cliftonville are a very technical side, generally their goals come from one-twos or little balls in behind, but at that stage it was kitchen sink and lobbing balls into the box, which was exactly what I wanted.

“I was going “happy days” because I felt we would eat it all up and if we could see through the next seven minutes or so, then ideally, we would get up and going again and see the game out.

“It’s just really frustrating. The manner of the first goal – it’s a header on the edge of the six-yard box and it’s unopposed. It has turned a magnificent performance up until that point in time into the opposite.

“The momentum had shifted, but the key thing was we weren’t out of it yet. There was 30 minutes to either go and win it or there was a penalty shoot-out to go and win it with as well, but when the red card comes a minute into that it literally blows it apart. It is a momentum swing and it’s another shot in the arm for Cliftonville rather than us.”

On McLauglin’s dismissal, Kearney added: “I haven’t seen it back or spoken to James, but if he has struck the player then it’s crazy from that point of view because it makes life really, really hard for us.

“Even at that I think the third goal is avoidable, but at that stage we’re into fatigue because you’re down to 10.

“I felt we could have hung in there and even if you get a penalty shoot-out it’s a lottery, there’s no issue in sitting tight and doing it, but his decision makes it difficult for all of us.”