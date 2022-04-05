Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry calls for clubs to make a stand against spectator misconduct after League Cup finals fines

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry insists that unsavoury crowd behaviour in the Irish League is unacceptable and believes a united front across football in Northern Ireland is required to eradicate the problem.

The Irish FA vice-president feels that the type of fan engagement that helped solve issues relating to Northern Ireland internationals in the past is now required otherwise the game here could be set back. He added that his own club would take action against anyone involved in “sectarian chanting or throwing objects on to the pitch.”

McKendry was speaking after the IFA issued a statement yesterday declaring that both Cliftonville and Coleraine had been charged and sanctioned by the governing body’s Disciplinary Committee for breaches of Article 33.3 of the IFA’s Disciplinary Code (spectator misconduct) in relation to incidents arising from last month’s League Cup final at Windsor Park.

Over 11,000 fans attended Northern Ireland’s first major Sunday Cup final , which Cliftonville won 4-3 in a thrilling contest, and, while the vast majority were well behaved, the appalling actions of a minority of fans from each side led to the Solitude outfit being fined £1250 and the Bannsiders hit with a £750 sanction.

The IFA said: “Cliftonville have been fined £1250 for several spectator misconduct incidents during the game. It is the club’s third spectator misconduct charge this season.

“Coleraine have been fined £750 in relation to a number of spectator misconduct incidents during the same fixture. It is the club’s second spectator misconduct charge of the season.”

McKendry said: “I think we can come together as a league and as an association to see how we can eradicate this type of behaviour. It has no place in our game and it could set our game back if we don’t act on it now.”

Linfield and Glentoran have also been fined this season by the Irish FA for spectator misconduct, with the IFA warning warned that if issues persist, they will close grounds.

McKendry added: “We have made enormous strides within football and it has been eradicated out of Northern Ireland games thanks to good engagement with the fans, and there is no reason why we can’t do something similar as a league.

“The NIFL chief executive Gerard Lawlor showed good leadership in getting the numbers to the final and, going forward under Gerard’s leadership, I have no doubt we can embrace dialogue with fans groups from across the board.

“We can’t accept this. We are moving on with football and we don’t need this minority making it very difficult for everyone else who are working hard to sell a product that has undoubtedly improved as the League Cup final showed.

“It’s people who don’t usually come to Irish League games who came to the final and spoiled it. To be brutally honest, they would be better staying away.”

Speaking from his own club’s perspective, McKendry pointed out: “It’s not what Coleraine wants or needs. We as a club will take action and are totally against sectarian chanting and people throwing objects on to the pitch.

“That has no place in sport. I have spoken out about it before and we are trying very hard as a football club to entice families and everyone into our ground to make it more inclusive where everyone is welcome.”

Cliftonville were asked for a comment.

Ahead of their Irish Cup semi-final defeat to Crusaders at Windsor Park on Friday, the Reds issued a statement saying: “It was disappointing that at the recent League Cup final, there was a minority in attendance whose behaviour tarnished our club.

"Despite warnings ahead of that game, in particular regarding the use of pyrotechnics, some still chose to bring them, causing distress to many, while a group had preference to engage in singing songs and chants that had no relevance to Cliftonville FC, nor indeed football.

“If it is your intent to engage in any of these activities while purporting to be a Cliftonville supporter, be under no illusion, you are not and your attendance is not wanted.”