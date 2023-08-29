Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry hails ‘bright future’ as Bannsiders vote in favour of takeover

Coleraine Football Club will enter a new era after a £2 million takeover of the north-west outfit was given the green light in a vote at the Friends of Coleraine FC AGM on Tuesday night.

Prior to the AGM at the Showgrounds, Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry declared that the vote would be the biggest decision made in the club’s history.

When it was taken following some questions from the floor, the multi-million pound deal received overwhelming backing from the Friends of Coleraine FC membership.

For the takeover to go ahead 75% of the vote was required and the Belfast Telegraph understands that 85% supported the plan which will change Coleraine forever with the target from the new owners to turn the club into a full-time outfit and win the Irish League title by 2027.

The Bannsiders board had thrown their weight behind the investment proposal from a consortium led by Ranald McGregor-Smith and Patrick Mitchell, who originally hail from the town, and now it has been given the thumbs up by the Friends of Coleraine FC, the guardians of the club.

McKendry said: “We are delighted and are now looking forward to a bright future for Coleraine Football Club.”

Any acquisition of the club will be subject to legalities being finalised.

The Bannsiders are the latest Irish League club to be taken over by outside investors.

In 2017 Kenny Bruce became owner of his hometown team Larne while Ali Pour took over Glentoran in 2019 and last week the Belfast Telegraph broke the news that American businessman Michael Smith was acquiring a significant part of Carrick Rangers to become the majority shareholder.

In terms of the full-time element it will be fascinating to see what happens at Coleraine in the next few transfer windows regarding new signings and what will happen to the current squad who all work on a part-time basis.

There’s also the situation with manager Oran Kearney, who has a day job as a teacher.

Kearney has delivered Irish Cup and League Cup success in two spells in charge of Coleraine and has guided them to runners-up spot in the Premiership on several occasions.

It would be a shock if the new investors didn’t want him to stay but to do so it seems he will have to go full-time, as he was when in charge of St Mirren.

In recent times Larne, Glentoran and Linfield have moved to full-time models with Crusaders on a similar footing and Cliftonville now looking towards a hybrid model.

It was back in July that Sunday Life Sport revealed that a consortium, headed by businessmen McGregor-Smith and Mitchell had told Coleraine they were willing to invest £2 million over the next five years enabling the Bannsiders to go full-time with the goal of becoming champions by 2027.

Our sister newspaper reported that the consortium’s aim was ‘to bring significant new funds to Coleraine FC quickly, efficiently, and sustainably’ and "to secure the place of the club in the top echelons of football in Northern Ireland in a sustainable way" and "to consistently attain a position in the league high enough for European competitions from the 2024/25 season" and "to win the league by the 2026/27 season".

The consortium also wrote about plans to enhance the Academy and develop the women’s game at the club.

There were fears that without this investment the Bannsiders would be left behind in the Irish League while on the opposite side there were people wary of the takeover, remembering serious financial problems dating back to 2005 which almost sunk the club with the Friends of Coleraine group coming to the rescue.

Earlier this month McGregor-Smith attended the Friends of Coleraine FC EGM to answer questions about the proposed investment. On Saturday he is expected to be at the Showgrounds for Coleraine’s home match against Linfield.