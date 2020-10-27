Coleraine chairman rejects Aaron Canning links to Glentoran move

McKendry's comments come on the back of Canning attending Glentoran's Premiership match with Glenavon on Saturday.

Both the Glens and Larne have been linked with a move for the centre-back despite Canning signing a three-year contract with the Showgrounds outfit in the summer before being placed on the transfer list in September.

McKendry said: "I'm aware Aaron was at the Oval on Saturday. He is currently not available for selection, but Aaron signed a long-term contract with Coleraine earlier this year and we are working closely with him to get him back to full fitness, and hopefully that is not too far away.

"As far as we are concerned, Aaron is still a Coleraine player."

On the burning issue of spectators attending matches, as they have done across the Irish League on the last two weekends, McKendry said: "That hasn't changed, though we will wait for government guidance on the matter."

To offset the financial problems being experienced due to the coronavirus pandemic, a financial package worth millions of pounds is set to be made available to all sport in Northern Ireland from the Department of Communities.

It is understood there will be a meeting this week involving the Northern Ireland Football League and the Irish Premiership clubs to discuss funding and fans.