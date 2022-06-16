Coleraine chief Colin McKendry: It’s time to wage war on Irish League big earners as I fear clubs could go bust

Irish FA vice-President and Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry says he fears players’ wages in the Irish League are spiralling out of control and he’s warned clubs not to gamble on their financial futures.

The increased investment in the game from wealthy owners coupled with significant cash windfalls from securing European football, has driven up players’ salaries.

Full-time deals are available while the six-figure transfer fees Glentoran and Larne paid for Shay McCartan and Lee Bonis raised the value of other players throughout the league.

“The market for local players has unfortunately moved into dangerous territory in my opinion,” argued the Coleraine chief.

“It’s fine having ambition but we need to make sure that we are there at the end of the season and that’s my fear.

“It’s uncertain times in life and business. Players see there is plenty of money in the league and you can’t blame them as it’s a short career but club boards need to be careful we don’t overspend.

“Players with experience can be difficult to sign due to wage demands and even younger players who haven’t done it yet can make staggering demands.

“It’s concerning because the league is in a very good place and we don’t want to put that at risk.

“The game is under good leadership, with a good board at NIFL but we do need to protect clubs from themselves.”

The Bannsiders were unable to secure European football this summer but they did pocket a development fee for the transfer of Patrick Kelly to West Ham and manager Oran Kearney has been able to bring in Lee Lynch, Jack O’Mahony and Dean Jarvis while Jamie Glackin agreed a new deal at The Showgrounds but Curtis Allen has left for Carrick Rangers and Evan Tweed has joined Ballymena United.

McKendry feels the competitive nature of the league and limited number of European places and prizes on offer has driven up spending.

“We all want the glory and to get into Europe but the reality is there are only four European places and only a few teams win the prizes. So we need to guard against gambling on European success,” he added.

“We have seen that in other leagues in the not too distance past and we need to protect ourselves from that.

“This league is a brilliant product with sponsorship and TV deals and I just hope that we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot.

“Football is about winning but we can’t all be winners and we have to look after all the clubs.

“Our own club is in transition but Oran (Kearney) is a great manager and we will rebuild.

“I’d love to see the clubs in Europe do well and even make the group stages which would raise the game’s profile and improve our coefficient.”

Linfield, Glentoran, Larne and Crusaders have adopted full-time models and the Shore Road side is tying up a link with Perry Chopra’s Irama company which is expected to bolster first team investment.

“Personally, I would like to see a wage cap but would it work?” says Crues treasurer Tommy Whiteside.

“We just can’t compete with some clubs in this league in terms of wages so we need to be creative with our new structure.

“We have had players leave us to earn as much or more with the so called bottom six clubs so it’s a bit rich having a go at clubs with perceived bigger budgets. It’s not up to us to tell clubs how to run their business, everyone has to live within their means.”

Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King wishes the money in the modern game was around when he was playing.

“Of course we can’t compete with clubs paying big wages. I wish I was a player now, I’d be rich!” he says.

“Some of them are getting ridiculous amounts of money and fair play to them but are they all worth it?”