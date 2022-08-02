Coleraine complete deal for Cliftonville forward Michael McCrudden

McCrudden is the second player to swap Solitude for the Showgrounds in a week

The 31-year-old Gobnascale man has signed a two-year deal with the Bannsiders, ending his 30-month association with the Reds.

McCrudden is the second player to swap Solitude for the Coleraine Showgrounds this summer, following in the footsteps of Conor McDermott who was unveiled by the Bannsiders just last week.

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney said: “I’ve joked with him that it’s the third time I’ve tried to sign him but thankfully we have got this one over the line.

“Even with the training sessions he has completed, his quality is there for all to see and I think he will be a very good player for us.

“It is going to take a few weeks to get him up to speed, it won’t be a mad rush but with every week and month that passes he will be sharper and sharper.

“We are delighted that Michael is here and we are looking forward to working with him.”

McCrudden enjoyed two stints with Institute, winning the Championship title and the division’s Player of the Year award in 2018. He also played for Ballinamallard United and Derry City.

At Cliftonville, McCrudden scored 14 league goals in 36 appearances. The Newcastle United youth product will wear the number 10 jersey for Coleraine.