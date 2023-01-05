Coleraine defender Stephen O’Donnell singles out former Bannsiders striker Nedas Maciulaitis as Loughgall’s key threat in Irish Cup battle

Coleraine defender Stephen O’Donnell admits his team is wary of the threat of former team-mate Nedas Maciulaitis in tomorrow’s Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup fifth round clash with Loughgall.

The 23-year-old Lithuanian has been on fire for the Championship side this season and his constant barrage of goals have helped take Dean Smith’s team to the top of the table.

On paper, Oran Kearney’s boys will be favourites to punch their ticket to the next round, but O’Donnell believes they must stop Maciulaitis if they are to achieve that.

“Nedas is firing the goals in for Loughgall and he’ll undoubtedly be their biggest threat,” said the 30-year-old centre-back.

“He’s a good player, we obviously seen him up close and personal when he was at Coleraine.

“He’s got ability; he can run in behind, he can drop the shoulder and go past people and he’s got a trick to two in his locker.

“He’s certainly scored a lot of goals for Loughgall over the past couple of seasons.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he got a move to a bigger club in this transfer window or even in the summer.

“For us, it’s about trying to contain him and trying to stop the supply to him.

“If you are caught one-on-one with him, it’s probably not where you want to be.

“We must make sure we have adequate cover.”

O’Donnell has already popped the bubbly, having been part of the Coleraine side that defeated Cliftonville in the 2018 Irish Cup final — and he would love a re-run.

“The Cup is a massive thing for the club,” added O’Donnell. “For a club like us, the Cup is our big chance. You know you are four wins away from a Cup final — a big day out and a day you’ll never forget.

“We’ve had some good memories of the Cup at Coleraine and we’ve had some disappointments as well. This will be the toughest fifth round tie we’ve had in a long, long time.

“Loughgall are flying. When you are winning and scoring goals, you’d fancy you chances against any team.

“They’ll not fear us, they’ll enjoy coming to our place to play on a good pitch.

“They’ll be full of beans, it as tough a game as we can get. We’ll be going into a three-game week, starting with Loughgall, there is no chance of us taking them lightly.”

O’Donnell stresses it’s important the Bannsiders build on their current unbeaten run — which included a morale-boosting draw against Linfield at Windsor Park on Saturday, when goalkeeper Gareth Deane, defender Conor McDermott and midfielder Josh Carson were all missing.

“It’s now seven clean sheets in the League for us,” he added. “We had three key players missing. When you go to Windsor, it’s always tough, but when you are a few boys down, it made it even more daunting, so we asked people to dig in.

“I thought players like Lee Lynch, Jamie Glackin and Conor McKendry all put in a big shift for us. I don’t know how many times Lee was in his own box defending and minutes later, he was leading the charge up the pitch. I thought that epitomised us.

“We made a decision as a group earlier on in the season when we were giving away too many easy goals. We had to do something to flip that. It’s now great we haven’t conceded in seven games.

“The pitch wasn’t good, it was soft underfoot. It was probably not what we attributed to Windsor Park. We were used to going there and the pitch being like a carpet.

“It certainly didn’t suit us, but it didn’t suit Linfield either. It slowed down the way they played and it gave us that extra second to get our shape and get people behind the ball.

“Hopefully, it will be better condition for the (BetMcLean) Cup final the next time we go there.”