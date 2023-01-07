Coleraine duel will test our readiness for top-tier, insists Loughgall chief Dean Smith

Fifth Round

Dean Smith says Coleraine will be a good measure of his side’s progress

Smith’s side currently lead the Lough 41 Championship by two points. If they can win the second-tier, they will return to the top-flight of Irish League football after a 15-year stint looking upwards from below.

Smith said: “This is a good test for us, because at the moment we’re fighting to win promotion to the Premiership.

“If we manage that, then we will be playing teams like Coleraine every week next season. So, this game is a good opportunity for me to see how far away we are from Premiership level.

“This game will be a good barometer.”

Despite Loughgall’s impressive form in the Championship, Smith still believes the Bannsiders are clear favourites to progress.

He said: “Coleraine have a superb record in cup competitions under Oran Kearney.

“Oran has done a superb job in both his stints with Coleraine. He has built the club year on year, and he can now play the football he likes to play at The Showgrounds with the new pitch.

“A title charge is maybe a big ask for Coleraine this season, so they will have their sights set on a good run in the Irish Cup. It’s a competition they’re more than capable of winning.

“So it’s a massive ask for us to go there and win. We’ll make sure we enjoy the day, and we will go there and give it our all, but there’s no doubt Coleraine are big favourites.”

Despite the gulf in class between the two teams, Smith has no plans to shut up shop, and insists that he will line out his panel to deploy their usual brand of football.

“To be honest, I’ve no plans to drastically change our routine or our game plan. We don’t plan to go there and defend for 90 minutes and try to nick a goal on the break, because that’s not our style,” he stated.

“We will go to Coleraine and play our normal game.”