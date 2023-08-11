Coleraine edge bold Loughgall on a night when Premiership football returned to Lakeview Park

Loughgall 1 Coleraine 2

It is the smallest settlement in Europe to boast a top-flight football team, but Loughgall is big on entertainment.

Although Coleraine left the tiny County Armagh village with three points thanks to a 2-1 win that puts them top of the embryonic Sports Direct Premiership table, they will have been breathing sighs of relief as they made the journey back to the north-west.

After waiting 16 years to host top flight football again Loughgall only had to wait less than two minutes to mark their return, with the opening goal being well worthy of the occasion through Andy Hoey and although Coleraine hit back quickly when Conor McKendry levelled and then forged ahead thanks to Andy Mitchell, they were never sure of victory until the final whistle ended a pulsating contest.

Caolan Loughran didn’t know much about his assist as the ball came back into the goalmouth off his legs from Alberto Balde’s left-wing corner and Hoey was straight onto it to strike a sweet volley from close range that clipped McKendry on the way into the net.

If that was a dream start then the Villagers were caught sleeping somewhat when the frenetic pace of the opening minutes moved up a notch as Coleraine levelled within two minutes.

Lee Lynch was heavily involved in a slick move that opened up the right side of the Loughgall defence. First he played the ball inside to David McDaid and after collecting the return pass he picked out McKendry on the edge of the box and he smashed home first time via a slight deflection that wrong-footed goalkeeper Berraat Turker.

The opening minutes were a lesson to Loughgall as to the step up in the speed of the game at Premiership level. Electrifying would hardly do it justice to the pace at which both teams attacked, adding to the entertainment already provided by those early goals.

Exciting as it was, chances were few and far between – although when they did come the opportunities were quality.

Tiernan Kelly brought a flying save from Gareth Deane with a powerful strike from the edge of the box and at the other end, Andy Scott went close when the Bannsiders broke at speed as both teams kept up the pace in search of the go-ahead goal.

It was Colereine who grabbed it after 25 minutes, with a move that had class written all over it.

David McDaid made a quick burst down the left, played the ball inside to Andy Scott and he was alert to spot Mitchell breaking to the left of the box. The towering striker took the ball in his stride and made it look easy with a left-foot finish into the far corner of the net.

Coleraine could have made it a much more comfortable night for themselves with the chances they created either side of half time – McDaid powering through from just inside the Loughgall half and only being denied by a low save by Turker as he attempted to find the bottom corner with the outside of this right foot just before the break.

Five minutes into the second half Scott, from a similar area of the pitch, couldn’t beat Turker either.

For much of the second half Loughgall pushed and probed, having the lion’s share of possession – and plenty of it in the Coleraine half – but with only a shot from Alberto Balde that brought a fine save from Deane to really show for their efforts.

After all that a moment of indiscipline seven minutes from time, when Loughran clipped McDaid inside the box, should have sealed the points for Coleraine. Dean Jarvis’ spot-kick was poor and Turker flew to his left to push the ball away.

Seven minutes of added time and numerous balls pumped into the Coleraine box couldn’t produce an equaliser, but on this performance, Loughgall will be a force to be reckoned with at the top level.

LOUGHGALL: Turker, Loughran, Murdock, Cartwright, Andrade, Kelly, Teggart, Hoey (Patton 70 mins), Rea, Ferris (Magee 81 mins), Balde (McAleer 61 mins), Unused subs: Devine, Norton, McMenemy, Carroll.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, Kelly, Jarvis, McKendy (McLaughlin 75 mins), Lowry, Glackin, Lynch, Scott, McDaid, Mitchell (O’Mahony 59 mins). Unused subs: Donnelly, A Jarvis, Farren, McCrudden, Doherty.

Referee: Ben McMaster

Man of the match: Berraat Turker

Match rating: 8/10