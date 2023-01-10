Coleraine extend unbeaten run with hard fought win at a muddy Newry Showgrounds

Newry City 1 Coleraine 2

Coleraine travelled to the Newry Showgrounds undefeated in seven games and departed undefeated in eight.

For Newry City it was another loss to add to the string of poor results, undone from a set-piece in the first half by Joshua Carson and a second goal by Michael McCrudden that stemmed from a sideline free.

Newry pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the second half, but it’s back to the drawing board for Darren Mullen’s men on Saturday away to Crusaders, while Coleraine head to bottom side Portadown.

The pitch was a muddy mess and a blustery wind prevailed throughout, making decent football difficult for both sides.

Matthew Shevlin had the ball in the Newry net on 15 minutes from the rebound after his first attempt was saved by Steven Maguire, but referee Christopher Morrison called a foul on the keeper so the goal didn’t stand.

While the play was end-to-end on the heavy pitch goals remained elusive until Carson hit the target on 34 minutes with a well-taken free that sailed over the Newry wall into the top right hand corner of the net.

There was more of a sense of urgency about the home side after the break as they chased the equaliser but it was Coleraine who nabbed the next goal on 64 minutes, when a sideline free taken by Carson somehow went through Darren King’s legs and McCrudden scored.

Conor McKendry came close minutes later but it remained 2-0 until the seventy-fifth minute when Newry pulled one back. James Teelan was only on as a sub and had just skimmed the post with a shot when he was fouled by Carson. A penalty was awarded and Daniel Hughes stepped up, sending Martin Gallagher the wrong way to make it 2-1.

Newry almost levelled through Teelan from a ball over the top with five minutes left on the clock but after a nervy five minutes of stoppage time Coleraine prevailed.

Newry City: Maguire, King, N Healy, McGivern, Hughes, Lockhart (Rocks 70), McGovern (B Healy 70), Donnelly (Carville 86), Scullion, Montgomery, Lusty (Teelan 70)

Not used: Brady, Martin, Sloan

Coleraine: Gallagher, Kane, Brown, McKendry (O’Mahony 80), McCrudden (Fyfe 80), Carson, O’Donnell, Lynch, Glackin, McDermott, Shevlin (J McLaughlin 90)

Not used: Deane, Mullan, Farren, C McLaughlin

Man of the Match: Conor McKendry

Match Rating: 6

Referee: Christopher Morison