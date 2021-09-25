Coleraine eye full-time future as chairman fears being ‘left behind’ by top clubs

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry has revealed on the day the club unveils a new 4G pitch at the Showgrounds, as part of a £500,000 investment, that the next long-term vision for the Bannsiders could be to go full-time.

Founded in 1927, Coleraine have always played home games on grass but that changes this afternoon when they host derby rivals Ballymena United in the league on an artificial surface which McKendry feels will make the Showgrounds a hub for the community as well as the football club.

Never one to rest on his laurels, McKendry says that long term Coleraine will consider moving to a full-time model like other Irish League sides Larne, Crusaders, Glentoran and Linfield for fear of being left behind.

“It depends what model you would look at because there are substantial amounts of money involved in becoming a full-time operation but if we can generate enough interest and look at how commercially we are doing our business and get the right people on board, yes I would like to see that,” said McKendry.

“Would I see it in the next two to three to five years? It would be very difficult but we have to have that vision — if we don’t have that vision we will be left behind. It is something that we can’t dismiss out of hand. It’s something Coleraine Football Club will have to address sooner rather than later.

“We all know a professional set up would cost a lot of money but we have to look at ways that we can because it is going to be increasingly difficult to stay with Larne, Linfield, Glentoran and Crusaders, the Irish League teams that are professional.”