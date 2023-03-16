Coleraine football fan accused of having lit fares at derby clash
Staff ReporterBelfast Telegraph
A Coleraine football fan has been charged with having ‘two lit flares’ at a match against his team’s local rivals.
James Harvey Shaw (18) is accused of having the flares at a game in Ballymena on October 15 last year.
The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates' Court today where the defendant was not present.
A prosecutor previously said the charge against Shaw, of Mount Street Mews, relates to flares at a Ballymena versus Coleraine match at the Ballymena Showgrounds.
Ballymena won the NIFL Premiership derby match 2-1.
Further details surrounding the allegation have yet to be outlined to the court and the case was adjourned to March 30.