Coleraine footballer Eoin Bradley facing six-game ban for urinating on Windsor pitch

Coleraine footballer Eoin Bradley is facing a six-game ban for urinating on the Windsor Park pitch during Monday's Irish Cup semi-final against Ballymena United.

The Irish FA has written a letter to Coleraine stating the club has been charged with misconduct in respect of a breach of Article 17 of their Articles of Association which relates to bringing the game into disrepute.

The north west side was also informed striker Bradley's punishment is a six-match suspension.

Before extra time as Coleraine manager Oran Kearney was talking to his players, and with the match being shown live on BBC 2, Bradley was caught on camera relieving himself.

It is understood Bradley, who was caught short, believed he did not have access to toilet facilities in the ground at that time due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The IFA received a number of complaints about the incident from the public. Coleraine plan to appeal the six-game suspension which would rule Bradley out at the start of the 2020/2021 Irish League season.

The Bannsiders will look at the protocols in place for the game and could point to Bradley taking on liquid during two designated water breaks during the match.

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry said: "We are fully aware of the incident.

"The club received correspondence by the IFA on Thursday and are currently investigating the sanction offered with our legal team to seek further guidance based on the submissions from the Association.

"We have also asked the IFA to supply the semi-final protocols once again."

Monday's semi-final was the first senior game of football played in Northern Ireland since March when sport was brought to a halt due to the pandemic.

Bradley scored a brilliant goal in the fixture that ended 1-1 after extra time before Ballymena won 3-1 on penalties making it through to tonight's Irish Cup final versus Glentoran at Windsor.

This evening's game, with 250 supporters from each side present, will be the first with fans in a UK ground since football returned.