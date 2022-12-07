Coleraine gain BetMcLean Cup revenge on Cliftonville with shootout victory

Cliftonville 2 Coleraine 2

Coleraine exacted revenge for last season’s BetMcLean Cup Final pain and booked their place in a third successive decider by holding their nerve to get the better of Cliftonville on penalties.

Twice behind at Solitude, the Bannsiders hit back through Matthew Shevlin on both occasions before overcoming an early setback in the shootout to win 5-4.

Ronan Hale had put the Reds in front and, after Shevlin had deservedly drawn the visitors level, the pendulum swung back in Cliftonville’s direction when Odhran Casey lashed them in front early in extra-time.

It was Shevlin to the rescue again, though, and his header in first-half injury-time ultimately sent the tie to penalties, where Coleraine – defeated 4-3 by the Reds in last season’s Final – booked their place in March’s meeting with Linfield.

Saturday’s defeat of Dungannon Swifts was Coleraine’s fourth consecutive clean sheet – and seventh in eight outings – but the first threat to that run came with just three minutes on the clock when what was essentially a hurried clearance from Jonny Addis was seized upon by willing runner Ronan Hale, who scampered down the left flank but saw his cutback elude everyone in the box and the danger was cleared.

The forward made no mistake on his next serious venture forward, though. When Kieran Farren failed to cut out Kris Lowe’s throughball, Hale gave chase and confidently lifted the ball past the advancing Gareth Deane.

Cliftonville almost doubled their advantage midway through the opening half when Jamie McDonagh attempted to pick his spot from the edge of the box only to see his shot come back off the base of the post.

After Lyndon Kane had whipped a free-kick over the top at the other end, the Reds passed up a glorious opportunity to make it 2-0 when a clever corner kick routine caught Coleraine out and, when McDonagh dinked the ball into the middle, Rory Hale had all the time in the world to make a connection but could only send his header straight at the grateful goalkeeper.

A fingertip save from Nathan Gartside prevented Josh Carson from levelling with a cracking long-range strike and, from the resulting corner, Dean Jarvis’ header was flicked off the line by Chris Gallagher.

The second period was one-way traffic for long spells but, despite dominating possession, Coleraine were unable to work Gartside, although Jamie Glackin could count himself unfortunate to see a 20-yard effort come back off the crossbar.

Michael McCrudden and Evan McLaughlin both went close before the equaliser finally came when Conor McDermott’s 83rd minute cross was turned in by Shevlin.

With momentum now firmly on their side, it was the Bannsiders who looked most likely to complete the job but they were stunned to fall behind in extra-time when failure to properly clear a corner ended with Casey blasting the Reds in front for the second time.

Just as before, though, it was Shevlin to the rescue and he was never likely to pass up the opportunity of being afforded plenty of time and space to nod in a Lee Lynch delivery.

The remaining 15-minutes of extra-time failing to yield a winner meant it was down to penalties and Coleraine got off to the worst possible start when Lyndon Kane saw two efforts repelled by Gartside, who had strayed off his line in saving the first.

Ronan Hale then thundered over to keep it at 0-0 after one kick each before the sides traded a run of successful conversions – Carson, Shevlin, McLaughlin and McCrudden for Coleraine; Chris Gallagher, Levi Ives, Colin Coates and Joe Gormley for the hosts.

Sudden death began with Dean Jarvis finding the corner and, when Casey sent his attempt against the woodwork, it was game set and match to the Bannsiders.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Addis, Gallagher, Rory Hale (Casey, 71), R Curran (Gormley, 91), McDonagh (Moore, 79), Lowe, Robinson (Coates, 117), Doherty, Turner (Ives, 112), Ronan Hale. Unused subs: Donnelly, C Curran.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D Jarvis, McKendry (McLaughlin, 75), Lowry (Lynch, 46), Carson, Farren (McCrudden, 46), O’Donnell, O’Mahony (Glackin, 63), McDermott, Shevlin. Unused subs: Gallagher, Brown, A Jarvis.

REFEREE: Jamie Robinson (Portadown)

MAN OF THE MATCH: Matthew Shevlin

MATCH RATING: 8/10