Coleraine goalkeeper Gareth Deane believes Linfield are still the team to beat this season

Coleraine number one Gareth Deane is confident his side can keep pace with the big guns this season but he’s also laughed off claims Linfield are vulnerable.

Former QPR trainee Deane made 52 appearances for the Blues and lifted the Premiership trophy on three occasions, along with the Irish Cup and League Cup.

A departure from Windsor Park, following Chris Johns’ move in the opposite direction, has helped the keeper secure more regular first team action under Oran Kearney.

Linfield boss David Healy let several players leave over the summer, including defenders Sam Roscoe, Jimmy Callacher and Niall Quinn.

Despite bringing in fresh faces including striker Matthew Fitzpatrick, winger Jordan Stewart is now injured and Andrew Clarke is leaving to pursue a career in medicine.

But Linfield still boast a formidable squad and sit top of the Premiership with four consecutive wins, including Tuesday’s victory over Cliftonville, and Deane is not surprised his former side have got off to a flyer.

“It’s a small League, people talk and fans have their own opinions,” said the 29-year-old.

“You can never look past Linfield, they are the most successful team in the country. You never write them off, Windsor Park is a fortress and going there, it’s always hard to take points.

“But going to places like Loughgall and Carrick will always be tough. We found that out, losing to Carrick.

“Some teams may expect to win certain games but it’s a fight and battle. Squads are so strong with big names on the bench. Every club has strengthened and it will be an exciting year.”

Kearney’s side bounced back from that defeat at Carrick to shut out champions Larne n a goalless stalemate at the Showgrounds.

The Bannsiders now go to Dungannon Swifts tonight, when former Coleraine boss Rodney McAree will be looking for his first league win since returning to Stangmore Park.

“The boys kept it tight for me and it is always nice to get that first clean sheet of the season, especially against the current champions,” continued Deane.

“It was a good bounce back from the Tuesday game and no-one had to tell us we were poor and well below standard.

“Larne are a top side and everyone you speak to has a different prediction for the season.

“We saw Crusaders put Carrick to the sword and Linfield are top of the League despite people questioning David Healy’s signings. Cliftonville are strong, they conceded for the first time against Linfield and everyone wants those European places, making it an exciting race.

“The League is attracting players from further afield and they can see the standards are high.

“Full-time clubs have more time to work on shape and tactics and they should be fitter.”

An inconsistent start suggests Coleraine are yet to get into their groove but their squad is impressive.

“Oran has brought in good signings and they are players of a high quality who aren’t simply here to make up the numbers,” said Deane. “There’s good competition for places. Our goal is European football and we want to keep giving a good account of ourselves.”